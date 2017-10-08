South Carolina 48, Arkansas 22

1st Quarter

ARKANSAS 3, SO. CAROLINA 3

South Carolina drove 10 plays before Parker White missed a 49-yard FG try. Cheyenne O’Grady fumbled and T.J. Brunson recovered at the Hogs’ 15. The Gamecocks went three and out before White made a 33-yard field goal. David Williams broke off a 23-yard run and Arkansas converted fourth and 3 on an interference call to set up Connor Limpert’s 48-yard FG. The Gamecocks reached the Hogs’ 36, where Kamren Curl broke up a fourth-and-6 pass. The Hogs went three and out. McTelvin Agim broke up a screen pass and an illegal formation cost the Gamecocks 20 yards on a punt. T.J. Hammonds had a 12-yard run, but the Hogs were flagged for intentional grounding before Steven Montac broke up a deep pass.

2nd Quarter

SO. CAROLINA 17, ARKANSAS 10

Tight end Hayden Hurst released down the middle behind Dre Greenlaw for a 62-yard touchdown catch on the second play of the quarter. The Hogs drove with six consecutive plays of 7-plus yards, including a 10-yard lateral to T.J. Hammonds. David Williams appeared to score on a 23-yard pass down the right sideline behind Deon Stewart’s block, but the replay booth ruled him out at the 7. Austin Allen gunned a 5-yard slant pass to Jordan Jones for a tying touchdown. OrTre Smith’s 23-yard catch set up a 49-yard FG, which Parker White doinked off the right upright. The Hogs went three and out. Jake Bentley went 3 for 5 for 44 yards, connecting with Bryan Edwards for an 18-yard TD over Kamren Curl with 4 seconds left.

3rd Quarter

SO. CAROLINA 34, ARKANSAS 10

Arkansas lost 5 yards on second down, then Austin Allen’s sidearm pass was broken up on third down by D.J. Wonnum. The Gamecocks drove 50 yards to the 12, and Parker White made a 29-yard FG. On third and 6, Allen rolled right before Skai Moore intercepted and returned his pass 34 yards for a touchdown. Chase Hayden was ruled down by the replay booth on a play that the Gamecocks forced a fumble and returned for a score. Jordan Jones and Brandon Martin had catches of 16 and 15 yards as Arkansas reached the South Carolina 24. Dante Sawyer knocked the ball free from Allen, and T.J. Brunson returned for a 73-yard touchdown. The Razorbacks went three and out. The Gamecocks reached the Arkansas 23.

4th Quarter

SO. CAROLINA 48, ARKANSAS 22

South Carolina capped an 11-play, 60-yard drive on Jake Bentley’s 3-yard TD pass to running back Ty’Son Williams. Cole Kelley came in at quarterback and had an 11-yard run and went 4 of 7 for 64 yards on a drive that ended on David Williams’ 4-yard TD run. Jonathan Nance had a 25-yard catch and Jeremy Patton caught a third-and-9 pass for 21 yards to the 4. The Gamecocks drove to the 41, then Joseph Charlton‘s 58-yard punt was downed at the 1. Arkansas drove to its 40, but Keisean Nixon intercepted and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. Kelley had a 12-yard scramble and passed to Jonathan Nance for a 34-yard touchdown. The Gamecocks ran out the clock on the ground.