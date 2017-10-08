Week 5 capsules

All times Central

Chargers at Giants

Noon, CBS

LINE — Giants by 3

SERIES — Chargers lead 6-5; Chargers beat Giants 37-14, Dec. 8, 2013

CHARGERS TO WATCH QB Philip Rivers (95-150, 1,107, 6 TDs, 4 INTs.) threw for 347 yards, 2 TDs, no INTs vs. Eagles. … RB Melvin Gordon (54-168 rushing; 13-97 receiving) has TDs in three of four games. … WR Keenan Allen (24-334, 1 TD) had 138 yards receiving last week. Aims for sixth consecutive 100-yard game vs. NFC.

GIANTS TO WATCH QB Eli Manning (116-166, 1,113, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 8 sacks) has 5 TD passes in past 5 quarters. … Rookie RB Wayne Gallman (11-42 rushing; 2-8 receiving, TD) saw his first action last week against the Bucs and might get first crack at the Chargers with Paul Perkins out. … WR Odell Beckham Jr. has 7 TD catches in last 7 at home, but he faces the Chargers’ 7th-ranked pass defense. FANTASY TIP The Giants have let tight ends roam free in the secondary, so Chargers TEs Hunter Henry (Pulaski Academy/ Arkansas — 9-96, 1 TD) and Antonio Gates (9-76, 1 TD) deserve a long look.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(29) 67.5 RUSH 59.2 (31)

(6) 269.0 PASS 265.0 (7)

(15) 336.5 YARDS 324.2 (19)

(24) 18.0 POINTS 15.0 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(31) 163.5 RUSH 142.8 (28)

(6) 192.0 PASS 216.5 (14)

(23) 355.5 YARDS 359.3 (25)

(23) 23.2 POINTS 23.8 (25)

Cardinals at Eagles

Noon, Fox

LINE — Eagles by 6½

SERIES — Cardinals lead 59-55-5; Cardinals beat Eagles 40-17, Dec. 20, 2015 CARDINALS TO WATCH QB Carson Palmer (108-183, 1,282, 5 TDs, 5 INTs) has been sacked 17 times. … WR Larry Fitzgerald (26-276 receiving, 2 TDs) has 50 receptions for 845 yards and 11 TDs in 8 games vs. Eagles. … WR Jaron Brown (14-205, 1 TD) had career-high 8 receptions and 105 yards last week.

EAGLES TO WATCH QB Carson Wentz (89-147, 6 TDs, 2 INTs) has been sacked 12 times. … RB LeGarrette Blount (42-249 rushing, 1 TD; 3-21 receiving, 1 TD) had 136 yards rushing last week, including 109 yards after contact. … Zach Ertz (26-326) leads all TEs in catches and receiving yardage. … RB Wendall Smallwood (10-34 rushing, 1 TD; 4-45 receiving last week) is doubtful with a knee injury, which opens a spot for Wisconsin rookie Corey Clement (16-52 rushing, 1 TD) to see more playing time.

FANTASY TIP RB Andre Ellington (12-51 rushing; 19-192 receiving) has gone from 5, 10 to 14 touches in 3 weeks since the injury to David Johnson.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(32) 57.0 RUSH 143.0 (3)

(2) 292.2 PASS 249.5 (11)

(11) 349.2 YARDS 392.5 (3)

(22) 18.5 POINTS 25.8 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(10) 88.0 RUSH 70.8 (2)

(12) 214.8 PASS 285.0 (30)

(7) 302.8 YARDS 355.8 (24)

(20) 22.8 POINTS 23.0 (21)

Packers at Cowboys

3:25 p.m., Fox

LINE — Cowboys by 3

SERIES — Packers lead 18-17; Packers beat Cowboys 34-31, Jan. 15, 2017

PACKERS TO WATCH QB Aaron Rodgers (107-160, 1,146, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 15 sacks) might not have his full arsenal of receivers with RB Ty Montgomery (19-189 receiving, 1 TD) doubtful with broken ribs and WR Davante Adams (16-219, 2 TDs) questionable while in concussion protocol. Adams did make the trip.

COWBOYS TO WATCH QB Dak Prescott (87-143, 941, 8 TDs, 3 INTs) has 14 TDs and 2 INTs in past 7 home games. … WR Dez Bryant (16-212, 2 TDs) had 9 catches, 132 yards, 2 TDs in divisional game. That’s his only 100-yard game in past 11. … TE Jason Witten (19-168, 2 TDs) seeks third consecutive home game against Packers with TD receiving.

FANTASY TIP Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (76-277 rushing, 2 TDs; 16-118 receiving, 1 TD) had more than 100 yards rushing in both games against Packers last season. He has 7 TDs in past 5 home games, including 2 last week.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(28) 74.5 RUSH 114.2 (14)

(10) 260.8 PASS 229.0 (15)

(16) 335.2 YARDS 343.2 (12)

(8) 25.5 POINTS 23.5 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(19) 111.0 RUSH 107.5 (16)

(5) 188.5 PASS 231.8 (20)

(6) 299.5 YARDS 339.3 (18)

(15) 20.2 POINTS 24.2 (26)

Chiefs at Texans

7:30 p.m., NBC

LINE — PK

SERIES — Chiefs lead 5-4; Texans beat Chiefs 19-12, Sept. 18, 2016

CHIEFS TO WATCH RB Kareem Hunt (68-502 rushing, 4 TDs; 13-157 receiving, 2 TDs) has three 100-yard rushing games. He leads NFL in yards per carry (7.38), yards rushing (502) and scrimmage yards per game (164.6). QB Alex Smith (92-121, 1,067, 8 TDs, 0 INTs; 18-89 rushing, 1 TD) has been sacked 16 times, about the only negative on his resume. His QB rating of 124.2 is No. 1 in the NFL among starters. TEXANS TO WATCH QB Deshaun Watson (74-114, 811, 7 TDs; 19-148 rushing, 2 TDs) is only NFL rookie with at least 7 TD passes and 2 rushing TDs in team’s first 4 games. He had 283 yards passing with 4 TDs and 1 rushing score against Titans. … RB Lamar Miller (68-257 rushing, 1 TD; 10-120 receiving, 1 TD) had 75 yards rushing with touchdown and 56 yards receiving with another score against Titans. FANTASY TIP WR Tyreek Hill (21-288 receiving, 2 TDs) was quiet against the Redskins on Monday night. Don’t forget about him.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(1) 163.5 RUSH 139.8 (5)

(12) 241.8 PASS 193.0 (25)

(2) 405.3 YARDS 332.8 (17)

(3) 30.5 POINTS 27.5 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(20) 111.5 RUSH 95.5 (14)

(25) 248.0 PASS 196.0 (9)

(26) 359.5 YARDS 291.5 (5)

(10) 19.2 POINTS 22.0 (17)

Bills at Bengals

Noon

LINE — Bengals by 3

SERIES — Bills lead 16-14; Bills beat Bengals 16-12, Nov. 20, 2016

BILLS TO WATCH TE Charles Clay (Little Rock Central) had 112 yards receiving vs. Falcons, his second-highest career total. Clay (18-227, 2 TDs) is team leader in receiving yards. … RB LeSean McCoy has 379 total yards but is yet to score a TD. … QB Tyrod Taylor (744 passing, 5 TDs; 118 rushing) has been efficient, but leading receiver Jordan Matthews (10-162 receiving, 1 TD) is out with a broken thumb. … Rookie CB Tre’Davious White leads NFL with eight passes broken up. BENGALS TO WATCH QB Andy Dalton is 3-1 career vs. Bills with a passer rating of 85.6. Dalton’s passer rating of 146 vs. Browns last week was second highest of career. … Rookie RB Joe Mixon (52-136 rushing; 11-78 receiving) has taken the lead role from Jeremy Hill (25-82 rushing; 4-16 receiving), but Giovani Bernard (18-89 rushing; 8-134 receiving, 2 TDs) is averaging 8.6 yards per touch.

FANTASY TIP Bills kicker Steven Hauschka has FGs of 45, 49, 55, 53, 27, 24, 56 and 55 yards.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(16) 112.8 RUSH 88.8 (23)

(31) 171.5 PASS 203.0 (18)

(29) 284.3 YARDS 291.8 (27)

(23) 18.2 POINTS 16.0 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(13) 93.8 RUSH 108.5 (17)

(11) 212.8 PASS 164.8 (3)

(9) 306.6 YARDS 273.3 (3)

(1) 13.5 POINTS 16.8 (3)

Jets at Browns

Noon

LINE — PK

SERIES — Browns lead 13-11; Jets beat Browns 31-28, Oct. 30, 2016

JETS TO WATCH QB Josh McCown (82-117 passing, 826, 3 TDs) started 11 games for the Browns from 2015-2016. … RB Bilal Powell (49-235 rushing, 2 TDs; 9-44 receiving) rushed for career-high 163 yards, including 75-yard TD run, last week. … Rookie RB Elijah McGuire (23-156 rushing, 1 TD) had 93 yards rushing, including 69-yard TD. Both should stay in the loop with Matt Forte nursing an injured toe.

BROWNS TO WATCH DE Myles Garrett expected to make regular-season debut after missing 1st 4 games with ankle sprain. … Rookie QB DeShone Kizer (73-142 passing, 764, 3 TDs, 8 INTs; 22-97 rushing, 2 TDs) has completed league-low 52.4 percent of passes and has worst rating at 36. FANTASY TIP Browns RB Duke Johnson (20-207 receiving; 10-57 rushing, 2 TDs) has twice as many receptions as any other Browns pass catcher. He’s become a security blanket for Kizer on short throws he can turn into chunk plays.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(7) 130.8 RUSH 76.5 (27)

(26) 192.2 PASS 219.5 (17)

(20) 323.0 YARDS 296.0 (26)

(21) 18.8 POINTS 15.8 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(29) 143.8 RUSH 87.2 (8)

(7) 194.8 PASS 240.8 (23)

(17) 338.6 YARDS 328.0 (16)

(21) 23.0 POINTS 26.8 (29)

Panthers at Lions

Noon

LINE — Detroit by 2½

SERIES — Panthers lead 5-2; Panthers beat Lions 24-7, Sept. 14, 2014

PANTHERS TO WATCH Rookie Christian McCaffrey (22-206 receiving; 31-89 rushing) has 67 touches for 418 all-purpose yards, counting punt and kick returns. … QB Cam Newton (73-112 passing, 5 TDs, 5 INTs; 22-90 rushing, 2 TDs, 3 fumbles) passed for 316 yards with 3 TDs, 1 INT and ran for a score against Patriots.

LIONS TO WATCH QB Matthew Stafford (88-138 passing, 887 yards, 7 TDs) hasn’t thrown interception since Week 1. … RB Ameer Abdullah (66-257 rushing, 1 TD; 9-65 receiving) had career-high 94 yards rushing against Minnesota and 109 yards of offense, trailing only his 120-yard game last year against Indianapolis. … K Matt Prater first NFL kicker with 5 field goals of 55 yards or longer in single season. FANTASY TIP Carolina WR Devin Funchess (17-216 receiving, 2 TDs) played for the Michigan Wolverines at nearby Ann Arbor. Funchess leads the Panthers in receiving yards after going 7-70 receiving, 2 TDs last week against Patriots.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. LIONS (RK)

(13) 116.2 RUSH 97.0 (19)

(20) 202.2 PASS 202.8 (19)

(22) 318.4 YARDS 299.8 (24)

(20) 19.5 POINTS 24.8 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. LIONS (RK)

(8) 87.2 RUSH 86.2 (7)

(7) 194.8 PASS 236.2 (21)

(4) 282.0 YARDS 322.4 (15)

(4) 17.5 POINTS 17.5 (4)

49ers at Colts

Noon

LINE — Colts by 1

SERIES — Colts lead 25-19; Colts beat 49ers 27-7, Sept. 22, 2013

49ERS TO WATCH … RB Carlos Hyde (65-321 rushing, 2 TDs; 17-88 receiving) ranks No. 6 in NFL with 409 yards from scrimmage. … WR Pierre Garcon (20-285 receiving), who started career with Colts, enters game with 584 receptions. … K Robbie Gould has made all 11 field goal attempts this season and has made career-best 28 in row.

COLTS TO WATCH QB Jacoby Brissett (55-93 passing, 683, 2 TDs; 14-69 rushing, 2 TDs) is expected to make fourth consecutive start. … WR T.Y. Hilton (17-289 receiving, 1 TD) was 3-30 receiving last week against the Seahawks. He faces the 49ers’ No. 22 pass defense. … RB Frank Gore (61-191 rushing, 2 TDs; 5-44 receiving) leads the 25th-best rushing attack. … TE Jack Doyle (concussion/neck) is out. FANTASY TIP 49ers QB Brian Hoyer (86-148 passing, 858 yards, 2 TDs) has passed for 566 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, in his past 2 games. He gets a crack at a Colts pass defense that ranks 29th out of 32 teams.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. COLTS (RK)

(18) 104.5 RUSH 85.2 (25)

(24) 193.2 PASS 180.5 (29)

(25) 297.7 YARDS 265.8 (31)

(26) 16.5 POINTS 17.8 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. COLTS (RK)

(15) 106.0 RUSH 112.8 (22)

(22) 240.2 PASS 283.5 (29)

(19) 346.2 YARDS 396.3 (31)

(24) 23.5 POINTS 34.0 (32)

Titans at Dolphins

Noon

LINE — Titans by 2½

SERIES — Dolphins lead 19-17; Titans beat Dolphins 30-17, Oct. 9, 2016

TITANS TO WATCH QB Marcus Mariota (66-110, 792, 3 TDs; 20-116 rushing, 3 TDs) is a game-time decision after suffering a hamstring injury in last week’s loss to Houston. … RBs DeMarco Murray (42-215 rushing, 1 TD; 6-28 receiving) and Derrick Henry (39-178 rushing, 1 TD; 1-10 receiving) power the league’s sixth-best rushing offense.

DOLPHINS TO WATCH QB Jay Cutler (70-105, 614, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 9 sacks) has a 137.2 QB rating in 2 career starts against Titans, with 5 TDs, zero INTs. … RB Jay Ajayi (51-184 rushing; 5-21 receiving) rushed for 122 yards in Miami’s season-opening victory over the Chargers but has gone 23-62 since.

FANTASY TIP Dolphins, a playoff team last season, rank last in yards per game and scoring. Chalk some of it up to ridiculous travel circumstances. This was a playoff team last year. Ajayi, Landry, Parker, Stills and even TE Julius Thomas (8-71 receiving) deserve another chance vs. the 30th-ranked defense.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(6) 138.8 RUSH 66.3 (30)

(22) 200.0 PASS 182.7 (28)

(14) 338.8 YARDS 249.0 (32)

(9) 25.0 POINTS 8.3 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(21) 112.5 RUSH 77.7 (4)

(28) 274.2 PASS 272.3 (27)

(29) 386.7 YARDS 350.0 (22)

(30) 31.5 POINTS 19.0 (8)

Jaguars at Steelers

Noon

LINE — Steelers by 7

SERIES — Jaguars lead 12-11; Steelers beat Jaguars 17-9, Oct. 5, 2014

JAGUARS TO WATCH RB Leonard Fournette (81-285 rushing, 3 TDs; 12-125 receiving, 1 TD) is first Jaguars rookie to score in first 4 games. He is one of five NFL rookies ever with 400-plus scrimmage yards in first 4 games. … DE Calais Campbell (5.5), Yannick Ngakou (4) and Dante Fowler (3) lead a tough Jaguars defense (18 sacks, 11 turnovers).

STEELERS TO WATCH WR Antonio Brown (30-388 receiving) threw a fit on the sidelines while being held to 4-34 receiving against the Ravens. … RB Le’Veon Bell (87-324 rushing, 3 TDs; 17-98 receiving) had season-high 186 total yards last week vs. Baltimore. … Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster (8-102, 2 TDs) has taken over the slot from Eli Rogers, the starter there last year.

FANTASY TIP QB Ben Roethlisberger (87-140, 6 TDs, 2 INTs) has 75 TDs and 20 INTs at home since start of 2013 season.WR Martavis Bryant (10-183, 1 TD) is rounding back into form after serving a season-long suspension in 2016.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(2) 148.8 RUSH 95.0 (21)

(30) 179.0 PASS 227.0 (16)

(18) 327.8 YARDS 322.0 (21)

(5) 27.2 POINTS 22.5 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(32) 165.5 RUSH 113.0 (23)

(1) 147.0 PASS 154.0 (2)

(11) 312.5 YARDS 267.0 (2)

(6) 18.5 POINTS 14.8 (2)

Ravens at Raiders

3:05 p.m.

LINE — Raiders by 3

SERIES — Ravens lead 7-3; Raiders beat Ravens 28-27, Oct. 2, 2016

RAVENS TO WATCH QB Joe Flacco (73-118, 601, 4 TDs, 6 INTs, 9 sacks) is averaging 3.9 yards per attempt with 4 INTs, 1 TD past 2 games overall. … Former Arkansas Razorbacks RB Alex Collins (25-206) is the Ravens’ leading rusher. … The Ravens rank 32nd out of 32 teams in passing yards thanks mostly to TE Benjamin Watson (16-146, 1 TD) and RB Buck Allen (16-185, 1 TD).

RAIDERS TO WATCH QB E.J. Manuel (11-17, 106, 0 TDs, 1 INT) starts in place of injured Derek Carr (74-109, 753, 7 TDs). … TE Jared Cook (16-170, 1 TD) has more catches than celebrated wideouts Michael Crabtree (13-170, 3 TDs) and Amari Cooper (12-110, 1 TD). … RB Marshawn Lynch (45-151 rushing, 1 TD) hasn’t been tearing it up for a Raiders offense that has 37 plays of at least 10 yards. The Ravens (36) have the fewest amount of plays 10 yards or longer.

FANTASY TIP Think defense. Ladarius Webb has 2 interceptions and 1 sack in 4 games.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(9) 127.2 RUSH 86.2 (24)

(32) 142.5 PASS 201.5 (21)

(30) 269.7 YARDS 287.7 (28)

(30) 15.0 POINTS 22.8 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(25) 127.2 RUSH 120.0 (24)

(16) 222.2 PASS 227.8 (19)

(21) 349.4 YARDS 347.8 (20)

(14) 20.0 POINTS 19.8 (13)

Seahawks at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE — Rams by 1½

SERIES — Seahawks lead 22-16; Sea-hawks beat Rams 24-3, Dec. 15, 2016 SEAHAWKS TO WATCH QB Russell Wilson (87-141, 1,024, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 10 sacks) expected to make 85th consecutive start. Wilson (25-138, 1 TD) is the team’s second-leading rusher. … Lead RB Chris Carson (49-208) is out with a broken ankle. Who’s going to take his spot? Eddie Lacy (16-55) or Thomas Rawls (5-4) are the top prospects. … Expect to see more out of former Arkansas State wide receiver J.D. McKissic (4-38 rushing, 1 TD; 1-27 receiving, 1 TD) in third-down situations. RAMS TO WATCH RB Todd Gurley (86-382 rushing, 4 TDs; 20-234 receiving, 3 TDs) gained 215 yards from scrimmage in last week’s victory over Dallas. … QB Jared Goff (78-117, 1,072, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 4 sacks) has a nifty QB rating of 112.2, which is better than Tom Brady’s 112.0 and second to Kansas City’s Alex Smith

(124.2) among the league’s starters. … K Greg Zuerlein made franchise-record 7 field goals vs. Dallas.

FANTASY TIP Rams LB Robert Quinn has 11 sacks in 10 career games vs. Seattle.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. RAMS (RK)

(11) 121.0 RUSH 113.5 (15)

(13) 240.8 PASS 270.2 (5)

(10) 361.8 YARDS 383.7 (5)

(13) 23.5 POINTS 35.5 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. RAMS (RK)

(27) 134.0 RUSH 151.5 (30)

(4) 184.8 PASS 216.2 (13)

(14) 318.8 YARDS 367.7 (27)

(10) 19.2 POINTS 26.2 (28)