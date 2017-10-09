Adams rises after the fall

Ten days ago, Green Bay Packers wide receiver left Soldier Field on a stretcher after enduring a vicious helmet-to-helmet collision with Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan.

Sunday, Adams left AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as a hero to Packers teammates and Green Bay fans.

Adams, who was cleared from concussion protocol Saturday, caught 7 passes for 66 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Packers' 35-31 victory Sunday over the Dallas Cowboys.

That included the game-winning 12-yard touchdown with 11 seconds to play.

Part of the Packers' plan for Adams was to get him involved early, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers found Adams for a 7-yard catch on the Packers' first play.

"I'd say if anything the first catch on the first play with us on offense was kind of like, I was able to kind of exhale a little bit," Adams said.

Adams, who caught a touchdown pass on the Packers' first possession, was a central figure for the Packers with Jordy Nelson on the sideline for the final drive.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Nelson was "being evaluated" but wouldn't say what for.

That Nelson spoke after the game suggests he did not have a concussion because players in the protocol are not allowed to speak with the media.

Nelson praised Adams for his ability to mentally step back on the field after such a hard hit.

"There's a lot that can be going through a guy's mind," Nelson said of Adams.

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has praise for his teammate.

"To take a hit like that 10 days ago, to be in an ambulance, and then be back out here today -- that speaks volumes about mental toughness," Cobb said. "Not a lot of people would have been out there. Even a lot of football players wouldn't have been out there. It takes an incredible amount of mental toughness, but that's Davante."

ESPN.com, NFL.com and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

