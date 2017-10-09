Subscribe Register Login
Monday, October 09, 2017, 4:26 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas' QB Austin Allen likely to play against Alabama despite injury

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:27 p.m.

austin-allen-arkansas-quarterback-throws-a-pass-in-the-second-quarter-against-south-carolina-saturday-oct-7-2017-during-the-game-at-williams-brice-stadium-in-columbia-sc

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Austin Allen, Arkansas quarterback, throws a pass in the second quarter against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, during the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen is still dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in a weekend loss to South Carolina but is likely to play this week against No. 1 Alabama.

Coach Bret Bielema said the Razorbacks are still evaluating Allen's progress after the injury that caused the senior to miss the fourth quarter of the 48-22 loss to the Gamecocks and that the quarterback could return to practice by Tuesday.

Allen entered the season as the leading returning quarterback in the Southeastern Conference in passing efficiency, but he's struggled this season behind an offensive line that's allowed more than two-and-a-half sacks per game.

The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) have lost five of their last seven games dating back to last season, and they face the Crimson Tide on Saturday — followed by No. 10 Auburn next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas' QB Austin Allen likely to play against Alabama despite injury

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online