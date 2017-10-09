Home / Latest News /
Arkansas' QB Austin Allen likely to play against Alabama despite injury
By The Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen is still dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in a weekend loss to South Carolina but is likely to play this week against No. 1 Alabama.
Coach Bret Bielema said the Razorbacks are still evaluating Allen's progress after the injury that caused the senior to miss the fourth quarter of the 48-22 loss to the Gamecocks and that the quarterback could return to practice by Tuesday.
Allen entered the season as the leading returning quarterback in the Southeastern Conference in passing efficiency, but he's struggled this season behind an offensive line that's allowed more than two-and-a-half sacks per game.
The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) have lost five of their last seven games dating back to last season, and they face the Crimson Tide on Saturday — followed by No. 10 Auburn next week.
