Bret Bielema, coordinators on South Carolina, Alabama

— Follow along as Bret Bielema, Dan Enos and Paul Rhoads discuss the loss to South Carolina and the Alabama matchup.

Bret Bielema

— Sunday was a tough day going through the film. "They needed to hear what they needed to hear." A lot of positive feedback. Talked to them about where they're at and where they're going, coming back from a momentum swing they witnessed Saturday. Going to rely on leaders who've been here and been through trials and tribulations.

— Austin Allen is still in an evaluation process. Could return as early as today or tomorrow. Thought Cole Kelley did a nice job and guys rallied around him.

— Defense stayed positive despite having 21 points scored by SC's defense.

— Positive attitude.

— Johnny Gibson has been recovering well and has a chance to practice tomorrow or Wednesday.

— Scoota Harris is doing a pretty good job. Santos Ramirez, Henre' Toliver and Kamren Curl have played well. Curl is competing and battling his tail off. Sent the pass interference play in to the league office.

— Offensively, "we have to go back to what we know how to do." Have to be able to run the ball.

— The response to the drive at the end of the half has to change.

— Allen's injury is nothing with the head.

— On if doubts creep in: "I'm in control of me." Two different scenarios between here and Wisconsin. Took over a winning program at Wisconsin and took it to a higher level, took over a 3-9 program here. Would've had the highest win total last year if not for the last two games. Battled adversity this year. Don't worry about win totals until the end of the year.

— No conversations with Jeff Long that are out of the norm.

— Message of unity within the team. Proud of the defense. The way the offense rallied around Cole was big.

— Kelley's response that Austin was the quarterback if he could go was a great response. Allen was affected by not just the last play he was in there. Liked the way the team comforted Austin and rallied around Cole.

— Thinks SC had some great coverage on some, but there were some Allen probably wished he could've thrown it. There were some drops. Once they happens, it might get in a QB's head about where he's going. Tight end Cheyenne O'Grady case in point.

— Doesn't think a break is in Allen's repertoire. NFL guys and analysts talk about how he'll stare down a hit to deliver a ball. "I do want him to be protected." Last year, the Auburn play was critical. This year, there've been a few plays.

— When you're a QB who wants success and has waited his time, there's no one that has more history or experience than him. Think it means a lot to him and is frustrating.

— The team is wired different than the outside world. Have to play the game at hand.

— Thinks it's positive A&M played well against Bama. Should give them a better indication.

— The only thing that changed on the OL from a year ago was Dan Skipper's departure. Felt good heading into this year. Obviously would like guys to play better at certain times. Hjalte Froholdt and Frank Ragnow have been good. Colton Jackson does some things very well. Johnny Gibson has continued to be a success story. Paul Ramirez has stepped in. "We have spent more time coaching Brian Wallace than anyone in our program." Dalton Wagner is someone they were talking about playing until he got injured. Wished he'd have signed 2 more guys 3-4 years ago. "A coach is only going to be allowed to coach to the level of what his personnel is." If guys were the best guys to be in there, they'd be in there.

— Ability to strain against SEC-sized opponents has been an issue for the OL.

— Not the first time they've been in this situation at Arkansas with odds against them. Good news is every game is a chance to play your best.

— Defensively, Alabama is multiple and has good guys on the back end and depth up front. Jalen Hurts has made improvements. They're using more tempo. They have a ton of different formations.

— Gibson should be able to go Tuesday or Wednesday. Got rolled up. Really turned into a good player. Better at guard than tackle.

— Froholdt didn't have his best game against South Carolina, but he's made steady improvement. Strong, physical. Guys in this league can make you look silly, but he continues to get better and has a great soul.

— Depth is Alabama's biggest strength. Their tailbacks can make big plays. Calvin Ridley and the WRs, good TEs that are a better combo than they had last year. Their ability to re-load separates them.

— Ty Storey has been getting reps all along. He understands the game, knows where the ball is supposed to go. Whoever's in there at QB, the offense has to look like an offense they know they can be good at.

— T.J. Hammonds, Chase Hammonds at Wildcat QB could be more involved. Hammonds got his foot stepped on during practice last week and they didn't know if he'd be able to go. Seems like there's always a punch.

— Good that Kelley's interception was a teaching moment in that situation. Can't overcome turnovers in this league.

— There's always been creativity in the run game. Enos changes it up week-to-week. Whams, jet sweeps, which back is getting the ball. If a 5 technique needs to get blocked, he needs to get blocked.

— Sosa Agim has been a pretty consistent guy, much more consistent than a year ago. Has a lot of abilities. Played some nose in passing situations and did well. Brought pressure last week that worked well. Lose by 26 and 21 were when the defense wasn't on the field. You don't want sympathy or excuses, but that makes it easier to say this is where they're at. The big play to Hayden Hurst can't happen. The last drive of the first half can't happen.

— Overwhelmingly, the pressure statistics were really positive. In retrospect, if you can bring those same results and control the ball offensively, good things can happen.

— If he's ever been around a team that can change their path quickly. "It's not like they're a million miles away."

— On Alabama's roster, there's all kinds of kids they take swings at. Tight ends, a lineman, Scoota Harris. The more guys you battle and beat them for, the better you'll be.

Dan Enos

— "I feel good" about Allen's chances to play. He's extremely tough and has played through a lot the last two years. Day-to-day at this point. Hopefully we'll get him Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. That's the goal.'

— Huge relief it wasn't a concussion.

— Changed his arm slot as a result of his injury in the second half.

— Allen is disappointed, like the rest of them. He'd played well a couple weeks in a row and they were feeling good about the plan and him. Was a 17-10 game at the half and the third quarter was a meltdown. The best thing you can do is practice and play another game.

— Some of the holds were on him and some were on WRs not getting open. If you're used to guys being wide open, sometimes in this league they're not and you have to throw them open. Allen didn't do that a few times. "At the end of the day, we've got to get the ball out."

— There were a couple runs missed, but at the end of the day they didn't hold up physically. SC did a good job, played physical and fast. Wasn't a lot of room.

— Alabama's going to be tough to run it on. No one really has. They're going to have to be creative in the pass and run game. "We'll have to pull out all the stops and get creative." Really talented and well-coached, which is a bad combination for opponents.

— "If we don't believe they can win every week, I don't know if I want to coach them." Doesn't know a competitor like that.

— Allen's interception "was just a terrible play. It was just bad." Didn't pass the twist off on the strip sack. Kelley's turnover hitched on a throw you're not supposed to hitch on, so the ball was late. Played pretty flawless other than that. Second play of the game was a guy trying to move the ball from one arm to another, but you have to secure it. Turnovers are addressed every day.

— Kelley "played outstanding." Had the mistake, but loved his pocket posture and presence. Put the ball in the right spot. Made a big throw for a TD. Ran the team and was confident.

— Hammonds missed some practice, so they were a little cautious. Wished they could've gotten it to him a few more times, but the game got out of hand and changed what they were doing.

— Brandon Martin has had some good practice and will hopefully have some more playing time if he has another one.

— SC still had some starters in and was running blitz packages when Kelley was in. He's a freshman in this league. "I don't care who he's playing against, they're pretty good." Wasn't in the first quarter, but you can't control that. Something for him to build on. Experience will pay dividends.

— Don't want to become a team who gets in one thing, Steamboat, in short yardage.

— Can't speak for Allen, but does think hits take a toll at a certain point. Haven't seen that from Austin. Some hits are on him because he won't throw the ball away because he's trying to make a play. Don't want to coach that away from guys and take away their competitiveness, but has to be able to diagnose stuff a bit quicker when it breaks down.

— Bama's injuries haven't hindered them. Lot of depth still. Physical team.

— Martin played well when he was in there and got hit and held onto the ball. Hopefully this can springboard them.

— Not a lot of free yards with off coverages against Bama. Have to earn everything you get.

Paul Rhoads

— Did a number of things well. Third-down defense, were 69 percent success rate. Goal is 67 percent. Will put you in the top 15-17 in the nation. Pleased with response to a first-quarter turnover. Even counting the touchdown pass, felt like they controlled the pass game overall. Operated at a level that would've put them in the top 20.

— Displeased with tackling and yards after contact. Had 3 games they've tackled well, but didn't Saturday. Yards after contact or missed tackles hurt first and second down efficiency.

— Scoota Harris is playing at a very good level for a true sophomore in his first year of starting. From where he goes on Sunday to where he arrives Saturday is a tribute to him. Been concerned during practice weeks and he's gone out and played well. Very pleased.

— Defense relies on him to get them set when the call's out there. He's a quiet leader.

— At least 10 targets on Curl, thought he responded tremendously well. He's an outstanding competitor. Good skills and size. If he did a pro agility or 40, guys he's covering would probably test better, but he competes and makes plays. Welcomes the challenge and is physical. Good tackler against the run. Smart. Very, very few busts. Just a cramp.

— "Great play by him in the end zone. Wouldn't instruct him to do it any other way." ... "Proud of his effort on that play." Don't see anything he'd have coached different on the TD play, either.

— Bama is explosive and has weapons everywhere. Hurts leads them in rushing and there are designed QB runs. Makes them go even if it isn't right. Ridley is as good a player as they'll see all year and the rest of the WR corps has talent and can get open. Nice run-pass game with their TEs.