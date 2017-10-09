Highlights: Hog guard commit Jordan Phillips

Arkansas commitment Jordan Phillips is a physical guard with the ability to play the one or the two.

Phillips, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Grace Prep Academy in Arlington, Texas chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from TCU, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Fresno State, SMU and others. Because of his size, he could also possibly play both forward spots.

He averaged 23 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals during the summer while playing for Dallas Showtyme Elite. The highlights below are from the 2016 spring and summer season.