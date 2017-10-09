Hogs still sleepy in 2nd half

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks' second-half woes continued in a 48-22 loss at South Carolina Saturday.

The Gamecocks outscored the Razorbacks 31-12 after halftime, continuing a trend which has plagued the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville during its five-game losing streak against teams from Power 5 conferences.

Arkansas has been outscored by a combined 134-34 after halftime in losses to Missouri and Virginia Tech to end last season and to TCU, Texas A&M and South Carolina this season.

The Razorbacks' most recent victory over a Power 5 team -- 58-42 over Mississippi State -- took place last Nov. 19.

Coach Bret Bielema and the players have spoken at length about the emphasis they put on finishing stronger during winter conditioning, spring practice, summer workouts and training camp.

Having the second-half problems continue this season adds to the Razorbacks' frustration level with Arkansas (2-3, 0-2 SEC) off to a disappointing start.

"I think guys get out there ... I don't know," senior center Frank Ragnow said."I mean, sometimes maybe the game gets too big. But we just need to realize we don't need superheroes.

"We don't need a superstar at every position. You're in the position for a reason. You just need to do your job. I think that's one thing that we need to start pushing even more."

Bielema also struggled to explain Arkansas' second-half issues, some of which occurred during the 50-43 overtime loss to Texas A&M when the Aggies outscored the Razorbacks 33-22 after halftime.

"In the A&M game, in the second half we did some positive things," Bielema said. "But we didn't close that one out.

"I wish I could point to just one thing, but it's an accumulation. If it was one thing it'd be a little bit easier."

South Carolina's second-half domination included scoring three defensive touchdowns on turnovers, but Arkansas' defense couldn't stop the Gamecocks running game.

The Gamecocks rushed 25 times for 109 yards in the second half after taking a 17-10 lead with four seconds left in second quarter on Jake Bentley's 18-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Edwards.

That touchdown was the start of South Carolina scoring 31 unanswered points.

Junior safety Santos Ramirez said the Razorbacks need to play with the same emotion they have in the first halves of games.

"We come out of halftime and guys don't have that fire still in their eyes like in the first half.," he said. "That plays a big deal in it.

"You can't go in at halftime and get nonchalant and expect to come out here and play an SEC opponent and think you're going to run them into the dirt. That's not going to happen.

"You've got to have that fire all the time."

Arkansas plays at No. 1 Alabama Saturday night. The Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) have outscored their opponents 113-36 in the second half this season -- including 80-7 in the third quarter -- though Texas A&M played Alabama tough.

Alabama beat Texas A&M 27-19 Saturday night at Kyle Field, but the Aggies outscored the Tide 16-10 in the second half.

The Razorbacks return home to face No. 10 Auburn (5-1, 3-0) after playing at Alabama.

"We've got to shake this game quickly," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said each player needs to look at himself to help solve the second-half problems moving forward.

"It's something I believe everybody has to work on individually," he said. "You can't put that dog in people. You've got to have that dog already."

