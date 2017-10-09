INJURY REPORT
Rundown of players who left Sunday’s games and did not return:
PLAYER TEAM INJURY
Chidobe Awuzie Cowboys Hamstring
Odell Beckham Jr. Giants Ankle
Chris Conley Chiefs Ankle
Dwayne Harris Giants Foot
Krishnan Hogan Colts Lower leg
Asa Jackson 49ers Hamstring
Corey James Raiders Knee
Antonio Hamilton Raiders Knee
Travis Kelce Chiefs Concussion
Kevin King Packers Concussion
Marquel Lee Raiders Ankle
Brandon Marshall Giants Ankle
Whitney Mercilus Texans Chest
Jordy Nelson Packers Undisclosed
Jamize Olawale Raiders Concussion
Sterling Shepard Giants Ankle
Anthony Walker Colts Hamstring
J.J. Watt Texans Leg
Terrance West Ravens Calf
