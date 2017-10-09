Subscribe Register Login
Monday, October 09, 2017, 4:32 a.m.

INJURY REPORT

This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.

houston-texans-defensive-end-jj-watt-99-suffered-a-tibial-plateau-fracture-in-his-left-leg-during-sunday-nights-game-against-the-kansas-city-chiefs-in-houston

PHOTO BY AP/ERIC CHRISTIAN SMITH

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Houston.

Rundown of players who left Sunday’s games and did not return:

PLAYER TEAM INJURY

Chidobe Awuzie Cowboys Hamstring

Odell Beckham Jr. Giants Ankle

Chris Conley Chiefs Ankle

Dwayne Harris Giants Foot

Krishnan Hogan Colts Lower leg

Asa Jackson 49ers Hamstring

Corey James Raiders Knee

Antonio Hamilton Raiders Knee

Travis Kelce Chiefs Concussion

Kevin King Packers Concussion

Marquel Lee Raiders Ankle

Brandon Marshall Giants Ankle

Whitney Mercilus Texans Chest

Jordy Nelson Packers Undisclosed

Jamize Olawale Raiders Concussion

Sterling Shepard Giants Ankle

Anthony Walker Colts Hamstring

J.J. Watt Texans Leg

Terrance West Ravens Calf

Print Headline: INJURY REPORT

Comments on: INJURY REPORT

