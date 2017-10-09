Jeter holds off Day in two-hole playoff

Jarred Jeter said he believed he needed a hot finish to win his first professional golf tournament.

He delivered Sunday.

Jeter, 22, of College Station, Texas, went birdie, eagle on his final two holes of regulation, then birdied both holes of a sudden-death playoff to beat Glen Day on a warm and breezy fall afternoon at Burns Park Golf Course in North Little Rock.

Jeter and Day, a former PGA Tour winner and Arkansas Open champion from Little Rock, finished the two-day, 36-hole event at 6-under 136.

After both players birdied No. 1, the first playoff hole, Jeter secured the victory with a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 2 -- a straightway 219-yard, par 3. Day had seconds earlier just missed his 30-foot birdie attempt.

"There was a not a birdie on No. 2 all day long," said Day, 51, who is scheduled to return to the PGA Tour Champions this month. "That's how impressive it was."

Day, playing in the final group, had a chance to win in regulation, but his eagle chip from just off the green on No. 18, a 507-yard, par 5, stopped inches short.

Jeter had moved to 6 under approximately a half-hour earlier after firing the low round of the tournament (6-under 65), which included a tap-in birdie on No. 17 and a 30-foot eagle putt on No. 18.

"I was playing pretty solid all day, I just could not find a putt to drop," said Jeter, a former Sam Houston State player who collected $4,500 for winning the championship. "Right around hole 16 or 17, I knew I had to start making putts. On 17, hit it to 2 feet. On 18, I thought I had a chance if I made eagle. I knew there were guys behind me like Glen Day, who is a legend around here."

Jeter, with a low, straight hybrid shot from 220 yards, easily reached the right side of the 18th green in two.

"Gosh, I just felt like this was time for one putt to go in," Jeter said. "When I hit it, it was a great line and it just trickles, trickles -- I thought it was going to stop on the lip."

Jeter also used a hybrid on the second playoff hole, adding that he watched his exact same left-to-right birdie putt lip out earlier in the day.

"Figured either play more break or hit it a little bit harder," Jeter said. "I chose to play a little bit more break. It was perfect."

Jeter, who turned professional in May, said he plans to attend the PGA Tour Latinoamerica Q-School in January, with hopes of using that as a springboard to the Web.com Tour.

Former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville player Deane Pappas of South Africa, a two-time winner on what is now the Web.com Tour, finished one stroke out of the playoff at 5-under 137. Tyler Reynolds of Little Rock tied for fourth at 4-under 138. Reynolds shared the first-round lead with a 3-under 68. Day backed up a first-round 69 on Saturday with a 4-under 67 in the final round.

"If I'm at home, I'll try to play," Day said of the Arkansas Open. "And normally, the kids beat my brains in. I was real happy with the way I played."

Nick Zimmerman of Sherwood, the 2017 Arkansas State Golf Association player of the year, won a playoff to earn low amateur (2-over 144). Bill Burkhalter of Maumelle won the mid-amateur division (142). John Tetens of Conway won the senior division (145). Jim Balch of Maumelle won the super seniors (153), while Clay Devers of Shawnee, Kan., won the senior professional division (140).

