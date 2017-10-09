Mayfield: Sooners will be OK

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma is in uncomfortable, yet familiar territory after its shocking loss to Iowa State on Saturday.

The Sooners were in ideal position to make a run at a spot in the College Football Playoff after winning at then-No. 2 Ohio State last month. Things seemingly crumbled when Iowa State pulled out an improbable 38-31 victory in Norman on Saturday that sent the Sooners from No. 3 to No. 12 in The Associated Press Top 25.

There is reason to believe the Sooners could bounce back. An upset loss to Texas two years ago dropped Oklahoma all the way from No. 10 to No. 19, and the Sooners came back to run the table and reach the CFP. Texas entered that game with a 1-4 record, yet that loss didn't stop Oklahoma from being one of the last four teams standing.

"Look at the big picture," Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "We're still in it. We have 2015 to show for that. For us, it's not even about that right now. We've got to take care of business and win the Big 12."

The Sooners have Texas next. The Longhorns are tied with TCU for the conference lead, and though the Longhorns are unranked, history shows that the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry doesn't always go according to script.

"I feel like this will be the most important game of the year as far as how we respond to it," Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley said. "We'll look back at the end of the year, regardless of what we do, we'll be able to look back and say this was the moment we turned it around."

The other factor that helps Oklahoma's cause is that an honest look at Iowa State's season shows that the Cyclones are a solid team. Their only two losses are by three points in overtime to Iowa and 10 points to Texas. The Cyclones received votes for this week's Top 25.

That doesn't mean the loss hurts any less.

"We're much better than we showed today," Mayfield said after Saturday's loss. "That's why watching this film is going to be hard. It's going to be good for us in the long run, but you don't get these chances back. It will settle in for this team and you'll realize that you don't get any moment back."

Spartans on way back

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan State has made last season look like an aberration.

And, the Mark Dantonio-led Spartans have proven their dominance against Michigan is no fluke.

"We've done it eight times," Dantonio said. "I don't know why there's a lot of doubt."

With a defense that took advantage of mistakes and an offense that didn't make many miscues, double-digit underdog Michigan State beat the seventh-ranked Wolverines 14-10 in the series' first game completely under the lights. For the first time in a rivalry that stretches back to 1898, the Spartans have beaten their rivals eight times in a 10-year stretch.

A season after slipping to 3-9 and having a scandal shake the program, the 21st-ranked Spartans (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) are showing Dantonio has built a program strong enough to bounce back from on- and off-the-field setbacks.

"I knew that our football team and our program would come back to the top," Dantonio said Saturday night.

Kentucky QB OK

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky reserve quarterback Luke Wright said on his Twitter account that examinations "all came back good" after he collapsed on the sideline Saturday night during the Wildcats' victory over Missouri.

Wright, who hasn't played this season, collapsed with about 9½ minutes remaining in the game Kentucky won 40-34. Play was stopped for several minutes and players from both teams knelt in prayer on the field in a silent stadium as medical personnel treated the 6-foot-4 Atlanta native. Wright was applauded as he was carried off the sideline on a stretcher.

Coach Mark Stoops said afterward "that was very scary for all of us," but said Wright was responsive. Stoops did not elaborate on what caused the player to collapse. Wright tweeted early Sunday that he was fine and thanked everyone for their prayers following the scary moment.

Swinney: Bryant limited

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney expects injured quarterback Kelly Bryant to practice later in the week to try and prepare to face Syracuse on Friday night.

Swinney said Bryant would be limited Sunday night when the second-ranked Tigers start preparations for the Orange. He said if all remains well, Bryant should be able to work out in the next couple of days for Clemson (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Bryant was hurt in the third quarter of Clemson's 28-14 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. He tried to jog on the ankle but was in pain. Bryant wore a black, walking boot around his foot and ankle when he spoke to the media after the game. Bryant said he'd spend much of the week going through treatment to get ready.

Miami RB's season over

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Miami running back Mark Walton's season is over, with the 11th-ranked Hurricanes saying Sunday that their leading rusher will need surgery on his right ankle later this week.

Walton got hurt during Saturday's victory at Florida State. Coach Mark Richt would not divulge specifics about the injury.

"I'm not a doctor, but it'll be a season-ending surgery," Richt said. "I think that's pretty clear. I know it's the type of surgery that guys that have had it recover 100 percent and never have an issue with that type of thing again. That's the good news on that type of deal."

The bad news is this: Walton leads Miami with 428 yards on the ground this season, with three touchdowns. Travis Homer (25 carries, 207 yards, three TDs) now figures to become the starter.

Homer had two big runs for a total of 24 yards on what became Miami's winning drive at Florida State, playing after Walton went down earlier in the fourth quarter. The only other running back with a carry for Miami in 2017 is Trayone Gray, who has four for 34 yards. Moving all-purpose player Deejay Dallas to running back is also a possibility.

"I don't know what we're going to do yet," Richt said.

