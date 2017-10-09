Home / Latest News /
New No. 1 in AP's rankings of top high school football teams in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:44 p.m.
PHOTO BY THOMAS METTHE
LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.
OVERALL
- Bryant (4) 6-0 76 2
- North Little Rock (2) 6-0 69 3
- Greenwood 6-0 60 4
- Pulaski Academy (2) 6-0 54 5
- Bentonville West 6-0 49 6
- Spr. Har-Ber 5-1 42 1
- West Memphis 6-0 18 9
- Bentonville 4-2 16 NR; (tie) Pine Bluff 5-1 16 8; (tie) Conway 4-2 16 NR; (tie) El Dorado 5-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Benton 4, Wynne 3, LR McClellan 1.
Class 6A
- Greenwood (8) 6-0 40 1
- West Memphis 6-0 24 3
- Pine Bluff 5-1 22 2
- Benton 5-1 17 5; (tie) El Dorado 5-1 17 4
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 5A
- Pulaski Academy (8) 6-0 40 1
- Wynne 6-0 30 2
- LR Christian 5-1 17 3
- Nettleton 6-0 13 4; (tie) Harrison 5-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 7.
Class 4A
- Pulaski Robinson (5) 6-0 33 1
- Prairie Grove (1) 6-0 29 2
- Pea Ridge (2) 6-0 22 3
- Warren 6-0 13 4
- Arkadelphia 5-1 10 5; (tie) Ashdown 6-0 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 3.
Class 3A
- Prescott (7) 6-0 39 1
- Junction City 6-0 31 2
- Charleston (1) 6-0 19 3
- Mayflower 6-0 14 4
- Clinton 6-0 8 5
Others receiving votes: Rivercrest 6, Glen Rose 2, Osceola 1.
Class 2A
- Mount Ida (7) 6-0 39 1
- Rison (1) 6-0 33 2
- Foreman 5-0 15 3
- Earle 5-1 14 4
- Danville 6-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Hector 8, McCrory 1, Conway Christian 1.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: New No. 1 in AP's rankings of top high school football teams in Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.