New No. 1 in AP's rankings of top high school football teams in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.

OVERALL

Bryant (4) 6-0 76 2 North Little Rock (2) 6-0 69 3 Greenwood 6-0 60 4 Pulaski Academy (2) 6-0 54 5 Bentonville West 6-0 49 6 Spr. Har-Ber 5-1 42 1 West Memphis 6-0 18 9 Bentonville 4-2 16 NR; (tie) Pine Bluff 5-1 16 8; (tie) Conway 4-2 16 NR; (tie) El Dorado 5-1 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Benton 4, Wynne 3, LR McClellan 1.

Class 6A

Greenwood (8) 6-0 40 1 West Memphis 6-0 24 3 Pine Bluff 5-1 22 2 Benton 5-1 17 5; (tie) El Dorado 5-1 17 4

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 5A

Pulaski Academy (8) 6-0 40 1 Wynne 6-0 30 2 LR Christian 5-1 17 3 Nettleton 6-0 13 4; (tie) Harrison 5-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 7.

Class 4A

Pulaski Robinson (5) 6-0 33 1 Prairie Grove (1) 6-0 29 2 Pea Ridge (2) 6-0 22 3 Warren 6-0 13 4 Arkadelphia 5-1 10 5; (tie) Ashdown 6-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 3.

Class 3A

Prescott (7) 6-0 39 1 Junction City 6-0 31 2 Charleston (1) 6-0 19 3 Mayflower 6-0 14 4 Clinton 6-0 8 5

Others receiving votes: Rivercrest 6, Glen Rose 2, Osceola 1.

Class 2A

Mount Ida (7) 6-0 39 1 Rison (1) 6-0 33 2 Foreman 5-0 15 3 Earle 5-1 14 4 Danville 6-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Hector 8, McCrory 1, Conway Christian 1.