Night start for Arkansas-Auburn

— Arkansas' game against Auburn on Oct. 21 will begin at night, although the time and network have yet to be determined.

The game will begin at either 6:15 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., and will be televised by either ESPN or SEC Network. The game time and network determination will be made after games are played this weekend.

Auburn (5-1, 3-0 SEC) is ranked No. 10 in this week's Associated Press poll. The Tigers' only loss this season was 14-6 at Clemson, and Auburn has won its three SEC games over Missouri, Mississippi State and Ole Miss by a combined score of 144-47.

Arkansas has lost three of its past four games against Auburn, including 56-3 last season at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The 53-point margin of loss was the Razorbacks' worst ever in an SEC game and tied for the worst in the program's modern history.