No time for Hogs to cower

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said he told his team after Saturday's 48-22 loss at South Carolina that there's no secret formula to showing improvement in the coming weeks against a schedule that only gets tougher.

"I told our guys there isn't anything magical gonna have to happen," a clearly distraught Bielema said. "You've got to work a little bit harder, prepare a little bit better. During the crunch-time situations, when things go bad, somebody's got to step up, and as coaches we've got to do a better job of putting them in those positions.

"I think when we started to go backwards there, no one had an answer in any phase and that's frustrating."

The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) travel as a 29½-point underdog to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, then return to campus to play fast-rising No. 10 Auburn.

"We've obviously got the meat of our schedule coming at us right now and our guys are going to have to rise up to the challenge," Bielema said. "No one else can do anything but us. We know the things that we've got to work on. Obviously we'll be back to work as soon as we can."

Team captains Frank Ragnow and Santos Ramirez reiterated the Razorbacks can't get involved in a blame game if they hope to improve.

"I feel like you can only say so many things as a leader, as a coaching staff," But at the end of the day you have to, I mean as a man, have pride in yourself. Have pride in the name on the back of your jersey. Have pride in your brothers and go out there and compete."

Said Ramirez, "We've got to compete. We can't sit here and think everything's OK, because it's not."

Tailback David Williams said South Carolina "just wanted it more than us" and that the Razorbacks have to bounce back.

"They came out and really put their will on us," Williams said. "This week we've got to put our pride aside and figure out what the problem is and not point fingers and separate us as a team but become closer."

Allen update

Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen will enter the week as questionable to play against Alabama after taking a few big shots in the loss at South Carolina.

Team trainers were spotted checking out Allen's right shoulder and also seemingly administering a concussion test on the sidelines.

"I don't know the status of Austin," Coach Bret Bielema said. "I just know he wasn't cleared to go anymore, so we'll monitor that and see where that goes from that point forward."

Williams' return

Arkansas running back David Williams said he got goose bumps on the bus ride into South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

Williams said he had flashbacks to his three seasons on South Carolina's active roster but said his nerves went away when the game started.

The senior from Philadelphia scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown and had a 23-yard catch and run touchdown overruled on replay to a 16-yard gain.

Williams was the last Razorback to leave the field, as he hugged many of his ex-teammates and took a few pictures with fans as he made his way toward the Arkansas locker room.

Tube talk

Arkansas' road game at No. 1 Alabama on Saturday will be a 6:15 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Bowl call

History indicates a loss to South Carolina is not good for the Razorbacks' chances at earning bowl eligibility. Arkansas has gone to a bowl only once in the past 24 years after losing to the Gamecocks.

The Razorbacks have never finished with a winning record in the nine previous years they have lost to South Carolina. The 2000 team lost 27-7 at South Carolina and took a 6-5 record into the Las Vegas Bowl before falling 31-14 at UNLV.

Jones dissents

Former Arkansas quarterback Matt Jones has seemingly run out of patience with the Bret Bielema regime.

A message was posted to his Twitter account after Saturday's loss that read, in part, "i will always bleed razorback red... this is not it... i hate it for all the hog fans...coach B is not the answer."

2-minute drilled

Bret Bielema pointed to South Carolina's touchdown drive in the closing moments of the first half as a key momentum swing. The score was 10-10 with 1:58 left in the half when the Gamecocks took over at their own 31.

South Carolina's two-minute drill kicked in after the Gamecocks converted a third-and-2 play on Rico Dowdle's 7-yard run to the South Carolina 46.

Jake Bentley completed passes of 12 and 14 yards to reach the Arkansas 28 before the most critical, and disputed play of the sequence.

The officials called Kamren Curl for defensive pass inference in the end zone on a fade route to put the ball at the Razorbacks' 13.

"Very happy up until two minutes left in the first half, the way we were battling," Bielema said. "We'd had some challenges and they responded very, very well.

Will's way

South Carolina Coach Will Muschamp got very descriptive when discussing Arkansas' offensive approach and how he thought the Gamecocks handled the challenge.

"When you play a team like this, it's going to be methodical in the huddle, limit possessions, go to the line of scrimmage, check the looks," Muschamp said. "You've got to fit the runs and stick your face in the fan and I like it.

"I told our players all week, I challenged them to put their big-boy pads on and get ready to play. It was going to be a run game, a play-action game and a bootleg game. We're going to have to hold up in those situations."

Arkansas rushed 32 times for 106 yards, including two sacks of Austin Allen for 15 lost yards.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Offense

WR Jonathan Nance

Nance, a junior from Gulfport, Miss., caught 8 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. Nance posted his second 100-yard game and increased his touchdown total to 5.

Defense

LB De'Jon Harris

Harris, a sophomore from Harvey, La., led the Razorbacks with 12 total tackles, with 11 of the tackles unassisted.

