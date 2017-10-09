Off the Wire

GOLF

Hatton retains Dunhill title

Tyrrell Hatton repeated Sunday in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after a final round at St. Andrews in which Ross Fisher shot a course-record 61 at the home of golf. On a calm day on the storied Old Course, even a bogey-free round by Fisher containing 11 birdies could not reel in overnight leader Hatton, who shot 66 for a three-stroke victory over his fellow Englishman. Hatton became the first player in the 17-year history of the Dunhill Links to successfully defend the title in a tournament played over three Scottish courses -- the Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie. His aggregate score of 24-under 264 was a tournament record, after rounds of 68-65-65-66.

Kerr goes wire to wire

Cristie Kerr completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Lacoste Ladies Open de France for her first Ladies European Tour title. Kerr, 39, closed with a 1-under 69 at Golf de Chantaco for a four-stroke victory over China's Xi Yu Lin. Kerr opened with rounds of 62, 64 and 69 to take a nine-stroke lead into the final round. She finished at 17-under 263. Kerr has 19 victories on the LPGA Tour.

TENNIS

Nadal, Garcia tops in China

Rafael Nadal beat Nick Kyrgios of Australia 6-2, 6-1 Sunday in the China Open final to win his sixth ATP title of the year, and Caroline Garcia defeated soon-to-be-No. 1 Simona Halep 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the women's event. Top-ranked Nadal, who was tied with Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev at five titles this season, picked up his 75th career singles trophy with the victory in Beijing. The 15th-ranked Garcia, who lost to Halep the two previous times they played, won her second consecutive WTA title. Halep will make her top-10 debut when the new rankings come out today. The 31-year-old Nadal's six trophies this year include a record 10th title at the French Open and a third at the U.S. Open. The last time the Spaniard won at least six titles in a year was in 2013 when he captured 10 trophies for the season. This was Nadal's second China Open title in four trips to the final. He won his first in his Beijing debut in 2005.

BASKETBALL

Nugget agrees to extension

Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that guard Gary Harris has agreed to an $84 million, four-year contract extension with the Denver Nuggets that will begin for the 2018-19 season. The people spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity because the team had not disclosed the deal. ESPN first reported the agreement. The deal guarantees $74 million with an addition $10 million available through bonuses. The 23-year Harris is coming off a season in which he averaged 14.9 points and 2.9 assists for a Nuggets team that narrowly missed the playoffs. He's an integral part of the Nuggets' plans, along with center Nikola Jokic and guard Jamal Murray. Harris was taken with the 19th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Wizards guard out

Washington Wizards swing man Sheldon Mac suffered a serious injury to his lower left leg Sunday night in the team's exhibition game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Wizards fear that Mac tore his left Achilles' tendon, according to a source. He is scheduled to have an MRI today. In the second quarter, Mac attempted to drive from outside the right arc. As Mac planted his right foot, it appeared as if his left leg could not complete the move. Mac grimaced in pain then crumpled to the floor. Teammates surrounded Mac before he was carried off the court by two trainers with four minutes 34 seconds remaining in the quarter. The Wizards announced Mac would not return to the game. Before his exit, the 25-year-old had played 10 minutes and scored three points. The injury compounds the Wizards' preseason pain. Starting power forward Markieff Morris will miss the start of the regular season as he continues to recover from sports hernia surgery. Backup point guard Tim Frazier has not appeared in the three preseason games due to a mild groin strain.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton wins Japanese GP

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, taking a major step toward winning his third Formula One title. The Mercedes driver crossed the finish line 1.2 seconds ahead of Malaysia GP winner Max Verstappen to claim his eighth F1 victory of the season and third at the Suzuka circuit. Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo was third. Hamilton moved 59 points clear of title rival Sebastian Vettel with four races left. Vettel was forced to retire on the third lap when his Ferrari lost power. With Vettel gone, it quickly became a showdown between Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Hamilton built a comfortable four-second lead before his first pit stop on the 23rd lap. Verstappen pulled close over the final two laps but wasn't to able close the gap.

MARATHON

Rupp leads Chicago pack

Galen Rupp won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday to become the first American winner in 15 years. Rupp finished in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 20 seconds. Khalid Khannouchi was the last U.S. winner in 2002. Kenya's Abel Kirui was second, 28 seconds behind Rupp. Kenya's Bernard Kipyego was third. Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba won the women's race in 2:18:31. Kenya's Brigid Kosgei was second, and American Jordan Hasay third.

NAPA, Calif. — Brendan Steele rallied to successfully defend his Safeway Open title, closing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday for a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau in the season opener.

Phil Mickelson and Chesson Hadley finished three shots behind.

Two strokes behind surprising leader Tyler Duncan entering the day at Silverado Resort and Spa, Steele birdied the par-5 16th and 18th holes — holing a 3-footer on 18.

The 34-year-old Steele, from the Southern California mountain town of Idyllwild, finished at 14-under 273 for his third PGA Tour title. He also won the 2011 Valero Texas Open.

Finau, whose lone PGA Tour victory came in the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, moved into a tie for the lead with Steele at 14 under with a birdie on the par-4 13th. But he double-bogeyed the par-4 14th. After pars on 16 and 17, Finau had a 40-foot eagle putt on the 18th and settled for birdie and a 69.

Mickelson, who began the round four shots off the lead, birdied the 16th from 10 feet to move within one shot of Steele. But Mickelson, winless since the 2013 British Open, bogeyed the 17th before birdieing the 18th for a 70. It was Mickelson’s 27th third-place finish in 27 PGA Tour seasons.

Hadley finished with a 73. He had a course-record 61 in the second round,

Duncan, a PGA Tour rookie who began the round with a one-stroke lead over Hadley, had five bogeys on the front nine and finished with a 75 to tie for fifth with Graham DeLaet at 11 under. DeLaet had a 72.

Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished tied for seventh at 10 under and won $199,950. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) closed with a 79 to tie for 72nd at 5 over. He won $12,152.

