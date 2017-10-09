SOCCER

ASU rallies past Coastal Carolina

The Arkansas State University women’s team earned three important points in the race for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a 3-1 victory over Coastal Carolina on Sunday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro.

Coastal Carolina took an early lead with a goal in the 30th minute, but the Red Wolves (7-5-1, 3-3-1) answered with three goals in the game’s final 50 minutes to secure the victory and move into a tie for third place with the Chanticleers in the SBC standings.

Sarah Sodoma, Olivia Smith and Bailey Reed scored for ASU.

Razorbacks fall to South Carolina

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women’s team stayed square with third-ranked South Carolina for the majority of the match Sunday, but two Gamecocks goals in a span of two minutes near the end of the first half was the undoing as the Razorbacks (7-7-1, 2-3-1 SEC) fell 2-0 in Fayetteville.

The Gamecocks (12-1-0, 5-0-0) have now won 10 matches in a row. They got goals from Savannah Mc-Caskill and Bianca Galassini in the 40th and 42nd minutes, respectively.

GOLF

ASU women finish sixth at Xavier

The Arkansas State women’s team posted its best score of the Xavier Invitational in Daytona Beach, Fla., with a 310 Sunday to finish the three-day tournament with a 941 that placed the Red Wolves sixth among eight teams.

ASU improved its score each round, beginning with a 319 that was followed by a 312 for the second 18 holes and a final-round total that was nine strokes lower than its initial score posted Friday. The Red Wolves finished 10 strokes ahead of seventh-place Florida Atlantic and 10 behind fifth-place Xavier.

Daytona State claimed the championship with a combined 886, while Stetson took runner-up honors with an 892. The Red Wolves were led by two players finishing among the top 15, including junior Aracelly Jimenez Rios in a tie for 10th place. She collected her best finish of the season by turning in a first-round 80 and a 74 for each of the final two rounds that tied fellow junior Beth Ann Compton for the lowest single-round score for an ASU player.

Compton tied for 14th place and has now finished in the top 15 in each of ASU’s first three tournaments. She carded a first-round 74 that was followed by a 78 in both the second and third rounds, giving her a combined 230.

VOLLEYBALL

LSU tops Arkansas in five sets

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville saved four match points in the fifth set Sunday afternoon before Louisiana State came away with the 25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 27-25, 15-12 victory at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

Pilar Victoria and Hailey Dirrigl had 21 and 17 kills, respectively, to pace Arkansas, while junior libero Okiana Valle had 16 digs for the Razorbacks.