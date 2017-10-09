Texas guard says he'll sign with Anderson's Razorbacks

Guard Jordan Phillips has committed to Coach Mike Anderson and becomes the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's fifth pledge for the 2018 class.

Phillips, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Grace Prep Academy in Arlington, Texas, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from TCU, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Fresno State, SMU and others. He and his father officially visited Fayetteville on Sept. 15-17.

"When I got down there I felt the atmosphere and I loved it," Phillips said. "It was a great community, great campus. The campus was beautiful. I talked to players and knowing they loved it. Just the overall feel of it."

Phillips played for Dallas Showtyme Elite during the spring and summer and averaged 23 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals during summer play. He also visited Fresno State and Georgetown.

Anderson and assistant coach Scotty Thurman's plans for him also help sway him to be a Hog.

"Coach Anderson said mainly be a presence all over the court and not limiting myself and doing anything it takes to win and that's what I want to do," Phillips said.

Arkansas' uptempo style of play also help lure Phillips. He was able to watch the Razorbacks players work out during his visit and that's when he first saw himself being a Razorback.

"That was the main thing I had to see, just watching them get up and down the floor," Phillips said. "When I saw that it's really when I said 'Ok, I can really see myself being here'."

Phillips' father is ready to add some Razorbacks shirts to his wardrobe.

"He's really excited for me," Phillips said. "He said he's ready to get all the Razorback red gear and ready to come watch me play."

He praised Thurman's recruiting efforts.

"I talked to him all along," he said. "He played a really big part into it."

Phillips was unaware of Thurman's famous three-point shot that helped defeat Duke for the 1994 national championship until he arrived for his official visit.

"I told [him] once I got there all I ask is for me to get a deadly shot like his," Phillips said. "I'm going to hold him to that."

Dallas Showtyme Coach Erven Davis said Phillips is a unique talent.

"We used him at the point guard through the four ... and he can play them all well," said Davis. "I think he's one of the top players I saw all summer. He can shoot the ball; he can create for other people; he can score inside; he can score above the rim. He can score from the outside, defend the perimeter position as well as defend the four. He's a very, very good ball handler for his size."

Phillips averaged 21 points and 6 rebounds for Cedar Hill as a junior.

Highly regarded power forward Reggie Chaney, 6-8, 230 of Henderson (Nevada) Findlay Prep also visited Sept. 15-17. Phillips plans to recruit Chaney to Fayetteville.

