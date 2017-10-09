Vikings at Bears

7:30 p.m., ESPN LINE — Vikings by 3

SERIES Vikings lead 58-52-2; Vikings beat Bears 38-10 on Jan. 1 in last meeting

VIKINGS TO WATCH RB Latavius Murray becomes the primary ball carrier with Dalvin Cook out for the season after tearing ACL in left knee. Murray rushed for 1,854 yards the past 2 seasons with Oakland. … QB Sam Bradford (sore left knee) has missed 3 consecutive games. … QB Case Keenum has thrown for 588 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions over the past 2 games. … WR Stefon Diggs leads the NFL in receiving with 391 yards, while WR Adam Thielen is third with 358. … DE Everson Griffen is fourth in the NFL with 5 sacks.

BEARS TO WATCH Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky — No. 2 overall draft pick — debuts for the Bears after Mike Glennon played himself out of the lineup. Trubisky made 13 starts at North Carolina. … LB Danny Trevathan is serving a suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay WR Davante Adams. He had his punishment reduced from two games to one by the NFL on Tuesday. … RB Jordan Howard (63-252 rushing, 4 TDs) has 10 catches for 50 yards. … RB Tarik Cohen ranks fourth among rookies with 331 yards from scrimmage, and leads NFL RBs with 24 receptions.

FANTASY TIP TE Kyle Rudolph burned the Bears for career highs in receptions

(11) and yards receiving (117) in last year’s finale and could be in for another big game, with Bears ILBs Jerrell Freeman and his replacement Nick Kwiatkoski sidelined by pectoral injuries.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. BEARS (RK)

(15) 108.0 RUSH 117.5 (11)

(7) 263.2 PASS 188.8 (26)

(7) 371.2 YARDS 306.2 (25)

(21) 19.8 POINTS 15.2 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. BEARS (RK)

(3) 71.2 RUSH 85.5 (8)

(24) 246.8 PASS 220.8 (13)

(11) 318.0 YARDS 306.2 (7)

(9) 19.0 POINTS 26.0 (28)