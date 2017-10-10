Attrition taking bite out of ASU defense

JONESBORO -- The wall of defense is weathering for an Arkansas State University football team that will face a Coastal Carolina program Saturday that's trying to batter its way up the Sun Belt Conference standings as a first-year member.

ASU Coach Blake Anderson announced Monday at the team's weekly news conference that one of the two starting linebackers, redshirt sophomore Tajhea Chambers, will "more than likely" be "out a few weeks" after sustaining a sprained ankle during Wednesday's 43-25 victory at Georgia Southern.

As much as losing Chambers hurts ASU's defense, Anderson was just as distressed by how the injury occurred.

The blockers in Georgia Southern's spread option offense regularly aim low at defenders to cut their legs out legally, but the injury occurred during the first quarter, when a blocker illegally dove for Chambers' right leg while Chambers was already engaged with another blocker.

"I know we got the penalty on it, but that doesn't get him back on the field," Anderson said. "It was pretty nasty. It doesn't seem to be anything broken, so it's just a matter of how quickly he can heal from an ankle sprain."

Chambers had just earned his first career start, beating out regular starter sophomore Trent Ellis-Brewer, and he stopped a Georgia Southern running back for no gain on the first play of the game.

ASU defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen reopened competition at the position after the 48-3 victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, saying then that the "position's got to be better than it's been in the first two games."

The Red Wolves surrendered 25 points and 493 yards to Georgia Southern (0-4, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference), and the personnel issue at linebacker resurfaces in time for Coastal Carolina (1-4, 0-2), which runs a similar -- and more effective -- spread option offense as Georgia Southern.

The Chanticleers averaged 403.5 yards and 32 points in its two conference losses to Louisiana-Monroe (51-43) and Georgia State (27-21).

Cauthen said he has reopened competition for the "Will" linebacker position between Ellis-Brewer (19 tackles, 2 for loss), redshirt junior Antwon Turnage (9 tackles, 1.5 for loss) and freshman Caleb Bonner (4 tackles).

"It puts me back to where we were before that game," said Cauthen, who said the starting decision could come right before kickoff. "The biggest thing I want to see them do is get up here and watch the opponent and really learn and try to get better every single day and show us that they're ready to take the spot."

Chambers is the third contributing defender ASU has lost for any portion of time to injury this season, and the injury comes at a time when starting quarterback Justice Hansen is continuing to play through the discomfort that comes along with the lower back strain he suffered in the 44-21 loss to SMU.

Anderson said Hansen was practicing close to "100 percent" health on Sunday, throwing the football "with a lot more power."

The defensive setbacks started in July, when senior linebacker Khari Lain was suspended for the season for not meeting an NCAA policy during the team's appearance in the 2016 Cure Bowl. Then, senior defensive tackle Dee Liner suffered groin and ankle injuries that continue to limit his play. Now, senior cornerback Brandon Byner is "day-to-day" after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury he suffered in the 43-36 loss at Nebraska.

"It definitely thins us out a little bit, because [Chambers] was playing really well," said Anderson.

Sophomore safety B.J. Edmonds will be eligible for Saturday's game after he was ejected on a targeting penalty with 16 seconds left in the first half against Georgia Southern.

Anderson said that College of San Mateo (Calif.) transfer linebacker Kevin Powers could be returning this week from a knee injury that has kept him from playing this season. The redshirt junior recorded 47 tackles last season for San Mateo, which won its Bay 6 league championship.

