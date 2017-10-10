Enos says belief not wavering

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bret Bielema and the Arkansas Razorbacks' coordinators said motivation won't be an issue when they take on No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"If you don't believe you'll win each week, I don't want to coach them," offensive coordinator Dan Enos said. "There isn't anyone in that room that doesn't feel they can win every game they step into, and this one isn't any different.

"When you're a competitive athlete, that never crosses your minds. No one I have ever coached has gone into a game thinking they couldn't win."

Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads said coaches always talk about the opportunity available in high-profile games.

"A phrase that's often said, 'If you can't get excited about a game like this, you probably don't have a pulse,' " Rhoads said. "Our guys know what's at stake, and it's on the road in a great environment.

"Is it hostile? Sure. But it's a great environment and they get the challenge of playing the No. 1 team in the country. When she kicks off, it'll be zero to zero and one of two teams will walk away with the victory."

The defending SEC champion Crimson Tide are a 30-point favorite.

"It's not the first time we've seen this kind of situation," Bielema said. "I think our first couple wins here, the odds were decidedly against us in those situations. And we always kind of poked fun at it afterwards.

"It's not the first time they've seen this number or this much percentage of odds against them by the experts. The good news is every game is a chance to play your best, and that's what we're going to try to do on Saturday."

No doubt

A reporter asked Bret Bielema if any doubt was forming in his mind over whether he can turn the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville into a consistent winner.

"It's a great question," Bielema said. "We've been on a steady ship trying to build this thing up. We were going to be at the highest win total a year ago and lost two games at the end of the year that were very frustrating and haven't been able to get on track yet.

"We've battled a lot with our injuries and new players, new faces this year that we haven't gotten over the hump. But there's no doubt in my mind that we'll get it to where it needs to be."

Later in his news conference, Bielema talked about what gives him hope that the team can reverse its course.

"If anyone asks what gives you hope ... I told our guys on Sunday night if I've ever been around a team that can change their path in a very short fashion, it's these guys right here, right now," Bielema said. "It's not like they're a million miles away.

"They've lost an overtime game. They lost a game against TCU that was right down to the wire, and now we had a third quarter that got completely out of control.

"I get it. Everyone is going to have commentary. I get it. But they really, truly are a team that is not very far away from being where they need to be."

Tube talk

Arkansas' home game against Auburn on Oct. 21 has been selected for a kickoff at either 6:15 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. The earlier kickoff would be broadcast on ESPN and the later kickoff would be on the SEC Network.

Hogs v. No. 1

Arkansas will play a No. 1-ranked team for the 23rd time Saturday at Alabama.

The Razorbacks are 4-18 against No. 1 teams, including 0-5 against the Crimson Tide.

Arkansas' last victory against a No. 1 team came in the 2007 regular-season finale in a 50-48 triple-overtime victory at LSU in Coach Houston Nutt's final game.

Alabama is playing its 81st game as the No. 1 team and is 69-11 in those games, including 50-6 under Coach Nick Saban.

Alabama's last loss as No. 1 came in last year's College Football Playoff championship game in a 35-31 loss to Clemson.

1 on 1

Arkansas played more man coverage than it had been earlier in the season, opting to blitz more frequently against South Carolina's much-maligned offensive line.

The blitzing pressure forced several hurried throws from Jake Bentley, most of them incomplete, early in the game.

"Arkansas did a great job of mixing it up," Bentley said. "What we saw on film and what they did in the game was a lot different, so it took us awhile to adjust."

The Gamecocks began to make hay with the man coverage in the second quarter and sporadically for the rest of the game.

"We went in today wanting to take advantage of those one-on-one shots," Bentley said. "It's just winning those one on ones."

The Razorbacks forced errant deep throws or broke up long passes five times through the first three series.

Arkansas cornerback Kamren Curl also had one of his three pass breakups on third and 10 from the Arkansas 31 late in the second quarter, leading to a missed 49-yard field goal.

But the Gamecocks drew a pass interference call on a fade route against Curl late in the first half to put the ball at the Arkansas 13.

"You can't let that type of stuff faze you," Arkansas safety Santos Ramirez said. "Kam had good coverage. I disagree with the pass interference call."

Bentley connected with Bryan Edwards for an 18-yard score with four seconds left before halftime after a South Carolina penalty.

"When we have Bryan with a one-on-one matchup in the red zone, I like it any day against anyone," Bentley said.

'A great play'

Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads left no doubt about how he felt about the pass interference call against cornerback Kamren Curl that set up South Carolina's 18-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left in the first half.

The freshman Curl was flagged while covering Bryan Edwards, giving the Gamecocks a first down at the Arkansas 13.

"That was a great play by him ... and I wouldn't instruct him to do it any other way," Rhoads said. "He made a great play on the ball in a position where the receiver had created an advantage through separation and forced Kam to have to catch up to play with his eyes to the receiver's instead of at the back, and he made an excellent play on the ball there. I'm proud of his effort on that play."

Jake Bentley hit Edwards, again well covered by Curl, for a touchdown on the next snap.

Nothing 'free'

After Alabama's 49-30 victory at Arkansas last season, Razorbacks offensive coordinator Dan Enos said the Tide's defensive backs were "very clutchy and very grabby" against receivers.

Enos said Monday that description still applies.

"They're a very physical group," he said. "I think that's one of their trademarks. I think Coach [Nick] Saban and their defensive staff does a great job ... there's not a lot of free throws.

"You don't get a lot of free yards, if you will, with off coverages and things like that. You have to earn everything you get."

Happy for Cyclones

Arkansas defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads recruited and coached many of the Iowa State players who won 38-31 at No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Rhoads was Iowa State's head coach for seven seasons from 2009-2015.

"It was a tremendous victory," Rhoads said. "I'm very happy for those kids."

The Cyclones beat the Sooners for the first time since 1990 and improved to 6-74-2 all-time in the series.

"A couple weeks ago, they were talking about the Kentucky and Florida series and how lopsided it is," said Rhoads, referring to the Gators' 51-17 edge and 31-game winning streak. "Take a look at the Oklahoma-Iowa State numbers and look how lopsided they are. They're ugggg-ly. For a team and a staff to finally go get that W, I'm very happy for them."

Sports on 10/10/2017