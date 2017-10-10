TEXANS

Watt, Mercilus out

HOUSTON — Houston’s J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus will miss the rest of the season with injuries. Coach Bill O’Brien confirmed that both were season-ending injuries on Monday, a day after Watt broke his left leg and Mercilus, a linebacker, tore a pectoral muscle in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Watt suffered a tibial plateau fracture to end his season early for the second straight year. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year returned in 2017 after missing the last 13 games of last season following his second back surgery. The defensive end played every game in his first five seasons in the NFL before his injury last year. Mercilus, who is in his sixth season, started each game this year and had 10 tackles and a sack.

GIANTS

WRs wiped out

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Three New York Giants wide receivers — All-pro Odell Beckham Jr.. veteran Brandon Marshall and return specialist Dwayne Harris — will undergo season-ending surgeries today, decimating the position for the 0-5 Giants. In addition, Sterling Shepard suffered a sprained ankle and is questionable for this week’s game at Denver. Beckham, Shepard and Marshall have accounted for 47.4 percent of the receptions, 53.7 percent of the passing yardage and 50 percent of the passing touchdowns the Giants have accumulated this year. The Giants placed Beckham and Harris, who is primarily a kick returner, on injured reserve. To fill in, they re-signed Tavarres King, who played for them last season and was cut at the end of the preseason, and promoted rookie Travis Rudolph from their practice squad. If Shepard is unavailable this week, the Giants have only one healthy receiver who has been on their roster all season —Roger Lewis Jr.

RAIDERS

Carr expected to play

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is expected to return to the Raiders’ lineup for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, two weeks after suffering a broken bone in his back. Raiders Coach Jack Del Rio confirmed Carr’s return on Monday, echoing comments he made after the Raiders’ 30-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens a day earlier. Carr was limited in practice much of last week. He got sacked by Denver defensive lineman Shelby Harris and took a knee to the lower back from defensive end Adam Gotsis during the same play on Oct. 1. There had been some speculation that Carr might play against the Ravens but Del Rio opted to keep the 2014 second-round draft pick inactive against Baltimore. … Reserve defensive tackle Darius Latham has been suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Lathan will be eligible to return Nov. 6, one day after Oakland’s game in Miami.

BUCCANEERS

PK Murray signed

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed place-kicker Patrick Murray was signed Monday, replacing struggling Nick Folk, who missed three field goals during last Thursday’s 19-14 loss to the New England Patriots and has been placed on injured reserve with a “minor injury classification.” This will be Murray’s second stint with the Bucs (2-2). He entered the NFL as a college free agent with the team in 2014, going 20 of 24 on field goals and converting all 31 extra points that season. The 26-year-old spent 2015 on injured reserve, then appeared in two games with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. In 18 career games, Murray is 21 of 26 on field goals and 34 of 35 on extra points.

NEWS & NOTES

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 5-0 with a 42-34 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday night, but injuries to WR Chris Conley (11-175 receiving) and tight end Travis Kelce (29-353 receiving, 2 TDs) cast a cloud on their pass-catching depth. Conley suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and is likely done for the year. Kelce left the game at halftime and is in concussion protocol. … New York Jets have added wide receiver Jalin Marshall to the active roster and waived cornerback Marcus Williams. Marshall was suspended the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers. The Jets had a roster exemption until Monday for Marshall, who had 14 catches for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns as a rookie. … Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Mularkey says quarterback Marcus Mario-ta is listed as day to day after missing Sunday’s game with Miami. Mularkey says a decision on rookie wide receiver Corey Davis will come at the end of this week before the Titans host Indianapolis (2-3). Davis has missed three consecutive games. … Browns Coach Hue Jackson is undecided about his starting quarterback. Jackson benched struggling rookie DeShone Kizer at halftime of Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets, replacing the 21-year-old with Kevin Hogan, who moved Cleveland’s offense and threw two touchdown passes. … Several key starters returned to practice on Monday for the Atlanta Falcons, and only one of the 22 opening day starters — wide receiver Mohamed Sanu — appears to be a long shot to face the Dolphins. Starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder and free safety Ricardo Allen are out of the concussion protocol and were practicing. Also, wide receiver Julio Jones (hip flexor) and defensive end Vic Beasley (hamstring) were practicing during the early portion of practice that was open to the media. … The Washington Redskins returned from the bye week rested, but cornerback Josh Norman and left tackle Trent Williams are likely to miss Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers (0-5). Norman, Washington’s top cornerback, suffered a broken rib in the Kansas City game and was expected to miss 2 to 4 weeks. Williams, a five-time Pro Bowler, is dealing with a right knee injury. … The Minnesota Vikings made room on their active roster for veteran wide receiver Michael Floyd. The move was made Monday before the game in Chicago, after Floyd finished with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The Vikings made room for Floyd be releasing RB Stephan Ridley five days after signing him.

BILLS

Tight end Charles Clay to miss time after injuring knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting tight end Charles Clay (Little Rock Central) is out indefinitely after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Coach Sean McDermott said Clay will miss “multiple weeks.” Buffalo (3-2) enters its bye week after a 20-16 loss at Cincinnati. Clay was hurt while being tackled along the sideline after making a 24-yard catch in the first quarter against the Bengals. Clay has been the Bills’ most dependable and productive receiver. He’s second on the team with 20 catches and leads Buffalo with 258 yards, and tied for the team lead with 2 touchdowns. His injury further depletes an offense that’s missing starting receiver Jordan Matthews, who is out indefinitely with a broken right thumb.