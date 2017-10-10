NWA Fishing Report

BEAVER LAKE

Trolling for crappie continues to be good in the creek arms.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said Bandit Glo Plugs are the top lure. Crank baits with some chartreuse in the pattern may also work. Troll in creek arms with submerged timber and on the edge of the timber.

Black bass are biting top-water lures early. Try jig and pigs for smallmouth bass on the north end of the lake. Plastic worms fished on a drop-shot rig are worth a cast.

Striper activity is mainly from Point 5 to the dam. Use brood minnows or shad. A few walleye have been caught in the Rocky Branch area with nightcrawler rigs.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said catfish are biting well on hot dogs soaked in strawberry Kool-Aid. Liver may also work. Use tube jigs or Bobby Garland Baby Shads for crappie 10 to 15 feet deep.

BEAVER TAILWATER

Tom Steinkie at Beaver Dam Store said power generation has decreased at Beaver Dam and wade fishing opportunities are better.

The top flies for trout are nymphs and midges. Walleye can be caught by trolling crank baits.

On the lake side of Beaver Dam, try buzz baits along points to catch black bass early. Purple or black are good colors. Troll crank baits to catch walleye and white bass.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE

Al Perea at the lake office said crappie fishing has improved. Try trolling or still fishing with jigs or minnows. Catfish are biting well on liver or goldfish.

Black bass fishing is slow. A few have been caught with plastic worms.

LAKE SEQUOYAH

Mike McBride at the lake bait shop said black bass are biting top-water lures early. Use spinner baits or plastic worms at midday.

Crappie fishing is slow. Try minnows or jigs eight feet deep.

SWEPCO LAKE

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting plastic worms shallow and deep. Try top-water lures early.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Stroud recommends using small soft-plastic baits or buzz baits for black bass.

SILOAM SPRINGS LAKE

Stroud recommends fishing early with top-water lures.

BELLA VISTA

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting top-water lures early at all Bella Vista lakes. Use deep-diving crank baits at midday.

All other species are slow.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass at Lake Eucha are biting plastic worms.

TABLE ROCK LAKE

Pete Wenners at Pete’s Professional Guide Service said black bass fishing is “extremely tough.”

Fish that bite are usually small, he said. Try small plastic worms on a shaky head rig along points and bluffs two to 45 feet deep. Some bass are schooling on the surface early. These can be caught with small top-water lures.