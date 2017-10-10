FOOTBALL

UCA moves to No. 6 in FCS poll

For the second consecutive week, the University of Central Arkansas football team has its highest ranking since the program joined the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision of Division I in 2006.

The Bears (4-1, 3-0 Southland Conference) jumped two spots to No. 6 in Monday’s FCS Coaches Poll, while remaining at the No. 6 spot in the STATS Top 25 after a 27-7 victory at Houston Baptist (1-4, 0-3) on Saturday.

UCA first cracked the Top 25 after its 41-30 home victory over then-No. 3 Sam Houston State on Sept. 30.

It is the third consecutive season that the Bears have started 3-0 in conference play, and the team will host Stephen F. Austin (2-4, 2-2) on Saturday.

Safety Juan Jackson was named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Jackson finished with 10 tackles, tying his career high, including two of the Bears’ 10 tackles for loss. Jackson also had one of UCA’s three interceptions — the first of his career — and broke up a pair of passes.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech rises in AVCA poll

Arkansas Tech University moved up two spots in the AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll, coming in at No. 16.

Arkansas Tech (20-0, 7-0 GAC) reached 20-0 for the first time in program history last weekend, defeating East Central in straight sets on Friday and Southeastern Oklahoma in four sets on Saturday.

The Golden Suns are one victory shy of tying the school’s second-longest win streak in volleyball history, as Tech’s 2004 squad reached 21 consecutive victories.

UAFS extends winning streak to 8

Sophomore outside hitter Anna Demmer posted her team-leading 14th double-double Monday to lead the University of Arkansas, Fort Smith to a 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19 victory over Harding at Rhodes-Reaves Fieldhouse in Searcy. The Lions (16-5) extended their winning streak to eight matches as Demmer collected 18 kills. Susannah Kelley had a team-high 44 assists.

Zoe Hardin led the Bisons (17-3) with one solo block and five block assists. Taylor Lake had 21 digs.

Arkansas State tops UALR

Ellie Watkins had 41 assists and Kenzie Fields collected 22 kills as Arkansas State University defeated the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 25-16, 25-19, 29-31, 25-21 on Monday in Jonesboro.

Tatum Ticknor added 18 kills for the Red Wolves (11-9).

Sydnee Martin had 24 kills and Mya Robinson added 17 for the Trojans (6-13). Taylor Lindberg had 37 assists.

Pirtle leads Williams Baptist

Rachel Pirtle had a career-high 14 kills to lead Williams Baptist College past Fisk University 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 25-13 on Monday in Walnut Ridge.

Audra Nailling finished with nine kills for the Eagles (7-16). Alyssa Leatherman and Shelby Wallace added eight apiece.

BASKETBALL

UCA pair make women’s preseason teams

Seniors Kierra Jordan and Taylor Baudoin of the University of Central Arkansas were named to the second team as the Southland Conference announced its preseason teams Monday.

GOLF

Henderson State in front in Oklahoma

Taylor Reed turned in her best round of the year to put Henderson State University on top after the first round of the Great American Conference Women’s Golf Fall Preview in Oklahoma City. Reed carded a 1-over 73, helping lead the Reddies to their best team round performance of the year with a score of 299.

Arkansas Tech tied for first at UCM Classic

Avery Struck is tied for second to help Arkansas Tech tie for the lead after the first day of the UCM Midwest Classic in Warrensburg, Mo.

Struck shot a 2-over 73 to tie two others behind Central Missouri’s Olivia Sobaski, who had a 1-over 72.

Arkansas Tech is tied with Augustana (S.D.) and Central Missouri for the lead at 306.