Vikings spoil debut by Bears' Trubisky

CHICAGO -- Case Keenum led three second-half scoring drives in relief of Sam Bradford, and the Minnesota Vikings spoiled rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's debut with a 20-17 victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Kai Forbath kicked a 26-yard field goal in the closing seconds after Harrison Smith intercepted Trubisky, and the Vikings (3-2) came away with the victory after dropping two of three.

Called on after Mike Glennon struggled in the first four games, the No. 2 overall pick was 12 of 25 for 128 yards with a touchdown.

The interception came after the Bears (1-4) took over on their 10 with 2:32 left in the game. Smith picked off a pass intended for Zach Miller on the right sideline at the 22.

The Vikings got the ball at the 28, and Forbath booted the winner with 16 seconds left.

Bradford could barely move after missing three consecutive games because of swelling and soreness in his left knee.

He was just 5 of 11 for 36 yards and was sacked 4 times -- including a safety by Leonard Floyd.

Keenum replaced him with 25 seconds left in the first half and went 17 of 21 for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Jerick McKinnon had a 58-yard touchdown run, and Everson Griffen contributed a strip-sack against Trubisky that led to a field goal.

The Bears simplified their offense for Trubisky, with fewer receivers and extra blockers at times. But he still showed the mobility and arm strength that persuaded General Manager Ryan Pace to trade up a spot with San Francisco to grab him on draft night.

Jordan Howard ran for 76 yards. Pat O'Donnell threw a 38-yard touchdown to Benny Cunningham on a fake punt. Floyd had two sacks.

Minnesota was leading 3-2 when Keenum hit Kyle Rudolph for a 13-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter.

The Bears lined up to punt on a fourth down at the Minnesota 38 on the next possession, but O'Donnell passed to a wide-open Cunningham, who spun around Marcus Sherels on the way to the end zone, cutting it to 10-9.

The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo tipped a pass right to Zach Miller in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion tied the game 17-17 with 12:24 left.

