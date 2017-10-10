Warren receiver a threat to score at all times

Warren junior receiver Treylon Burks scored five touchdowns in four different ways in the Lumberjacks' 55-24 victory over Dumas on Friday.

"I've never had a kid do anything like that," Warren Coach Bo Hembree said.

Burks, 6-3, 205 pounds, received a scholarship offer from Oregon on Saturday to go along with more than 10 others from schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, South Carolina, South Florida and Memphis. He was the first freshman to be offered by Coach Bret Bielema.

He played some quarterback and scored two rushing touchdowns to begin his scoring spree, and he also played linebacker and receiver.

"He returned a punt for about 60 yards for a touchdown," Hembree said. "Then we threw him a bubble [screen], and there were four guys that had an angle on him that never got close to catching him and he goes 61 yards for the touchdown, and then he ended the game with a interception return for a touchdown. It was probably like 25-30 yards.

"The week before he had a 95-yard kickoff return."

Burks finished with 4 carries for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns, and 2 receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown on offense. He also had 12 tackles on defense.

ESPN rates Burks the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 42 overall prospect for the 2019 class. For the season, Burks has 17 touchdowns.

"His target-to-touchdown ratio is like over 50 percent, so obviously the coach needs to do a better job of getting him the ball," Hembree said with a chuckle.

Hembree has coached several players who have played Division I football, including receivers Jarius Wright and Greg Childs, and tight end Chris Gragg who went to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; and receiver Bret Smith and defensive back Roshaun Fellows who went to Tennessee.

"He's special," Hembree said of Burks. "He can do so much. That's the difference between him and everybody that has been through here is that he can do so many things and he's so big and so fast.

"He could play linebacker, he could play safety, he could play wideout, he could play quarterback, he could play tight end."

Burks anchored Warren's 400-meter relay team that finished fifth in the Meet of Champions in the spring as a sophomore. Hembree sees him adding more height and weight.

"I think he's going to fill out some more," Hembree said. "He still looks like he could grow some. There's no telling how big he can get, but he's getting so fast. That's the most impressive thing."

DE on radar

Joe T. Robinson junior Zach Williams is a promising defensive end who's drawing attention from several major colleges.

Williams, 6-4, 215, 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash, is receiving interest from Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and others. Robinson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brian Maupin said Williams plays with a high motor.

"He flies around the field," said Maupin, who also serves as the Senators' strength and conditioning coach "Every tackle is his, and he is so rangy. He is deceptively fast. He can really, really run. When he rounds that corner there's no stopping him. He closes on the quarterback so fast and even on the outside zone and jet sweep stuff it's rare that you have a hand in the ground defense end that can make those plays."

Most schools are recruiting Williams as an outside linebacker. He has recorded 36 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 2 recovered fumbles in 6 games this season.

His explosiveness off the ball is a big asset.

"Once that ball moves, I like to go off because the linemen are big and hard to get past really fast," Williams said.

His father Rickey Williams was an All-Southwest Conference linebacker for the Hogs in 1987.

"He's always wanted me to be a Razorback since I was little," Williams said.

Williams attended the Razorback's game against TCU on Sept. 9.

"I would like to be a part of the Razorbacks one day if they want me, but other schools are interested in me, too," said Williams, who has a 3.8 grade-point average.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 10/10/2017