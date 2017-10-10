COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Beavers’ Andersen resigns

Oregon State and Coach Gary Andersen have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately, with the Beavers off to a 1-5 start. The school announced the split in a news release Monday, two days after a 38-10 loss at Southern California. Oregon State does not have a victory against an FBS team this season. Athletic Director Scott Barnes said the conversation with Andersen got to a point Sunday “where we made a final decision.” Cornerbacks coach Cory Hall was named interim coach. The Beavers face Colorado at home on Saturday. Oregon State says Andersen, 53, and the school “agreed to release each other from all future contract obligations and payments.” Andersen’s contract had been extended after last season and ran through the 2021 season. He was due to make $2.65 million this season and had he been fired without cause he would have been due about $12 million. “Waiving my contract is the correct decision and enables the young men and the program to move forward and concentrate on the rest of this season,” Andersen said in a statement. Barnes said that there were no issues with health or anything that would warrant firing Andersen for cause. Andersen finished 7-23 at Oregon State. Andersen came to Oregon State under unusual circumstances after he abruptly resigned as Wisconsin coach in December 2014 after two seasons in Madison. He went 19-7 with the Badgers, but parted ways with the program after becoming frustrated with some of Wisconsin’s academic admissions policies and standards. The Utah native previously spent four seasons at Utah State, working with Barnes as AD, and led the Aggies to an 11-2 season in 2012. He was also a longtime assistant at the University of Utah.

Vols DE suspended by Jones

Tennessee has suspended starting defensive end Darrell Taylor indefinitely, the latest adversity for a team that has dropped its first two SEC games and is coming off its most lopsided home loss since 1905. Volunteers Coach Butch Jones said Monday that “multiple factors” had led to Taylor’s suspension without going into specifics. Taylor had started each of Tennessee’s first five games. The sophomore from Waverly, Va., has 20 overall tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack this season. He also had forced and recovered a fumble. “There has been no timetable set on his return,” Jones said. “He’ll have certain stipulations and requirements that must be met.” Taylor already had been expected to miss the first half of Tennessee’s game with South Carolina (4-2, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday because he’d received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for fighting in the second half of the Vols’ 41-0 loss to No. 4 Georgia on Sept. 30. Now Taylor won’t play at all against the Gamecocks. This disciplinary move leaves Tennessee (3-2, 0-2) without one of its top defensive linemen.

NBA

Embiid gets $148M extension

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, the oft-injured 7-0 center, and the team have agreed in principle to a five-year, $148 million extension, the maximum based on the designated rookie scale. Embiid was scheduled to arrive in Boston on Monday night to join his teammates. The Sixers had said that he was training at the team’s practice facility in Camden. Embiid has played 31 games in three seasons, all last season, but hasn’t played in a regular-season or preseason game since having “minor” surgery more than six months ago to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee on Jan. 27. Embiid, who averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds last season, missed the previous two seasons because of two surgeries to repair the navicular bone in his right foot. He also suffered a stress fracture in his back that kept him out of the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments during his lone season at Kansas in 2014.

BASEBALL

Jeter makes first hire

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has made his first significant move, hiring Gary Denbo, his longtime mentor from their New York Yankees days, sources told the Sun Sentinel on Monday. Denbo, 56, will oversee the Marlins’ player development and scouting departments, though his exact title — vice president, as one source suggested, or director, as multiple reports said — is unclear. With the Yankees, Denbo was vice president of player development, overseeing a farm system widely seen as one of the best in baseball.

Blinded man sues Cubs

A man is suing the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball after he was struck in the face by a foul ball at Wrigley Field and left blind in one eye. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 60-year-old John “Jay” Loos of Schaumburg says in the lawsuit filed by the Clifford Law Offices that he was sitting near the field during an Aug. 29 game at Wrigley when he was struck. The lawsuit follows a number of incidents in which fans have been hit by foul balls, prompting calls for teams to install more safety netting at stadiums. Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said recently on a radio program that the Cubs would extend safety netting at Wrigley.

Twins give Molitor extension

Paul Molitor and the Twins agreed Monday on a three-year contract that will bring the 61-year-old back as the team’s manager. Molitor’s three-year contract expired at season’s end. Molitor is one of the favorites for the American League manager of the year award. The Twins were the first team to make the Major League Baseball playoffs after a 100-loss season, rebounding from a 59-103 record in 2016 to go 85-77 in 2017. They earned the second wild-card berth in the American League before losing to the Yankees 8-4 on Tuesday in a one-game playoff in New York. Molitor, 61, has a three-year record of 227-259 despite two winning seasons. The team’s 2016 season led to the dismissal of GM Terry Ryan and the arrival of GM Thad Levine.

NFL

Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle dies at 90

Y.A. Tittle, the Hall of Fame quarterback and 1963 NFL Most Valuable Player, has died. He was 90.

Tittle, known as the “bald eagle,” played pro football 17 seasons after starring for LSU in college.

He played 10 years with the San Francisco 49ers, but had his greatest success in New York, leading the Giants to three division titles in four years in a remarkable late-career surge.

“Y.A. was one of the finest men I have ever known,” said Giants co-owner John Mara, whose late father, Wellington, was a close friend of Tittle’s. “He was a Hall of Fame quarterback and a Hall of Fame person. He brought our team to new heights in the early 1960s, and left an indelible mark on our franchise.”

Tittle never won a championship, but came to personify the competitive spirit of football, thanks to an iconic photo taken by Dozier Mobley during Tittle’s final season in 1964.

The frame caught Tittle, who was 37 at the time, after throwing an interception returned for a touchdown by Pittsburgh’s Chuck Hinton. Tittle is seen kneeling in exhaustion and pain from an injured rib, blood dripping down his face from a head gash.

Tittle, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971, passed for 33,070 yards and 242 touchdowns in two leagues during his career, including 13 300-yard passing games in an age when the running game dominated the sport.

Born Yelberton Abraham Tittle in Marshall, Texas, on Oct. 24, 1926, he led LSU to the Cotton Bowl before he was drafted by the NFL’s Detroit Lions in 1948. In 1950 he ended up with the San Francisco 49ers, where he started 78 games and became the first pro football player to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1954.

Tittle’s career appeared nearly finished when San Francisco traded him to New York, where he became the Giants’ starter in 1961.

Tittle became one of the NFL’s most dependable passers, and New York reached the league’s title game from 1961-1963, but lost each time, leaving Tittle agonizingly short of his only remaining goal. The Giants plummeted to 2-10-2 in 1964, and Tittle retired after one of his worst pro seasons.