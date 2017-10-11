DOLPHINS

More Foerster trouble

Chris Foerster resigned as Miami Dolphins offensive line coach on Monday after video surfaced of him snorting a white powder at his desk. But that's not his only problem.

Foerster, who reportedly was one of the NFL's highest-paid assistant coaches at between $2.5 million and $3 million per year, and his wife are facing two unpaid tax liens filed by the IRS. One of them is for $591,397.51 in unpaid taxes going back to 2012, when Foerster was an assistant with the Washington Redskins. Another is for $67,482 over taxes owed in 2010.

According to the Miami Herald, the liens were placed against the $625,000 house the Foersters own in Tampa, Fla.

The Herald also reported that Wells Fargo sued Foerster in 2010 after he stopped paying off his mortgage and filed a foreclosure action against him in June, dismissing it when he started paying again.

The woman who released the Foerster video, Kijuana Nige Sherrod, said in a Facebook post that she did so to highlight racial inequality.

VIKINGS

Bradford's knee

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Another MRI on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford's left knee has revealed no additional injury, after he was pulled early from the game at Chicago because of continued discomfort.

Vikings head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman said Tuesday that Bradford does not have any ligament damage or bone bruising, just aggravation of the wear and tear in the joint that has hampered him for the past four weeks.

It's a common condition, Sugarman said, for someone whose knee has undergone two ACL reconstructions.

The Vikings beat the Bears 20-17 on Monday behind a strong second-half performance by backup Case Keenum, who started the three previous games in place of Bradford.

Sugarman said there was unanimous confidence on the coaching and medical staffs that Bradford was well enough to start, but Bradford went just 5 for 11 for 36 yards while taking 4 sacks in less than half of the game.

BEARS

OL Young on IR

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears have placed outside linebacker Willie Young on injured reserve because of a triceps injury.

Young was injured against Green Bay on Sept. 28. He has seven tackles and two sacks this season. Young has 26 sacks in four seasons with Chicago and 32 in eight years with the Bears and Detroit Lions.

The Bears' defense has also lost inside linebackers Jerrell Freeman and his replacement Nick Kwiatkoski to pectoral injuries, as well as safety Quintin Demps (broken arm). Linebacker John Timu suffered a knee injury in Monday's loss to Minnesota.

The Bears (1-4) announced the move on Tuesday. Chicago visits Baltimore on Sunday.

GIANTS

OBJ has surgery

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has had surgery for a broken left ankle.

The Giants announced Tuesday that Beckham had the surgery Monday night in New York.

Beckham was hurt Sunday in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The team said Monday that the surgery was planned for later in the week. It didn't explain the schedule change.

More surgery is expected on fellow wide receivers Brandon Marshall (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (broken foot) later Tuesday.

Marshall and Harris were injured Sunday in a game in which four Giants' receivers were hurt.

Sterling Shepard is day to day with an ankle injury.

49ERS

CB Hall gets deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Leon Hall to a one-year deal.

The 49ers placed cornerback Asa Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury to make room for Hall on the roster.

San Francisco was short-handed at cornerback with Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) both hurt and starter Rashard Robinson leaving last week's game twice with cramps.

Hall, 32, was originally a first-round pick by Cincinnati in 2007. Hall played 121 games in 9 seasons with the Bengals, recording 26 interceptions and being named a second-team All-Pro in 2009.

Hall played 12 games for the Giants last season and had 2 passes defensed and 1 interception.

RAIDERS

CB McCray signed

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have signed cornerback Demetrius McCray.

McCray filled the roster spot Tuesday that opened after defensive tackle Darius Latham was suspended for four games for violating the league's policy on substance abuse.

McCray had spent training camp with Seattle and was waived with an injury designation last month. He previously played 46 games with Jacksonville from 2013-15.

The Raiders have been dealing with injuries at cornerback with David Amerson (concussion) and Gareon Conley (shin) missing last week's game with injuries and Antonio Hamilton leaving the game against Baltimore with a knee injury.

FALCONS

Tupou makes roster

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive lineman Taniela Tupou to the active roster.

Tupou had been on the team's practice squad. He fills the roster spot left vacant when backup defensive tackle Jack Crawford was placed on injured reserve with a biceps injury on Oct 3.

Atlanta, coming off its bye week, is hoping to have some injured players return on defense for Sunday's game against Miami.

The Falcons were without injured linebacker Vic Beasley (hamstring), free safety Ricardo Allen (concussion) and defensive end Courtney Upshaw (knee/ankle) in their 23-17 loss to Buffalo on Oct. 1. Allen, Beasley and Upshaw returned to practice on Monday.

Two key starters on offense, wide receiver Julio Jones (hip) and right tackle Ryan Schraeder (concussion) also are expected to play this week.

At a glance

NFL WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

All times Central

THURSDAY’S GAME Philadelphia at Carolina, 7:25 p.m. SUNDAY’S GAMES Miami at Atlanta, noon Chicago at Baltimore, noon Cleveland at Houston, noon Green Bay at Minnesota, noon Detroit at New Orleans, noon New England at NY Jets, noon San Francisco at Washington, noon Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. LA Rams at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. LA Chargers at Oakland, 3:25 p.m. NY Giants at Denver, 7:30 p.m. OPEN Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle MONDAY’S GAME Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

