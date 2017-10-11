BASKETBALL

Coaches in court

Three coaches charged in a college basketball bribery scheme each have been freed on $100,000 bail after initial appearances in a New York federal court. Chuck Person, a suspended assistant coach at Auburn, declined comment as he left a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday. David Axelrod, a lawyer for Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson, said the impact of the case on his client was devastating. Tony Bland, an assistant at Southern California, declined comment as he left court. The three coaches, along with Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State, were arrested two weeks ago along with six others in a college basketball scandal. Federal authorities said the men helped to steer young athletes toward schools, shoe sponsors and agents using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

Pair denied visas

WNBA players Emma Cannon and Brionna Jones have been denied visas for entry into Turkey with their Russian team this week, fallout from a diplomatic dispute between the United States and Turkey. The two players told The Associated Press in texts Tuesday that they were at the Moscow airport when the team president told them they wouldn't be allowed to enter Turkey. Cannon and Jones are members of the Russian team Nadezhda in the winter to supplement their income. The U.S. on Sunday suspended the issuing of visas for Turkish citizens hoping to visit or study in the United States after Turkey arrested U.S. consulate employee Metin Topuz last week on allegations of espionage. Turkey immediately halted visa services in the U.S. in response. "I think this situation will hurt a lot of teams in the long run," texted Cannon, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA season. "I'm not happy about missing my first Euroleague game, and not be there for my teammates. But this is something way bigger than basketball, so I will cheer on my team and get ready for the next game." Jones plays for the Connecticut Sun. There are several American WNBA players already in Turkey playing for Turkish clubs. Those players had valid visas and entered the country before the dispute occurred, including the New York Liberty's Kia Vaughn, Kiah Stokes and Bria Hartley. Los Angeles Sparks' Chelsea Gray and Jantel Lavender are still in the U.S. and unable to travel to Turkey. The Sparks lost in the WNBA Finals to the Minnesota Lynx last week so the pair couldn't leave as early as other players.

Rondo sidelined

The New Orleans Pelicans said veteran guard Rajon Rondo is expected to be sidelined about four to six weeks following surgery on Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury. Rondo's injury occurred during New Orleans' preseason game at Oklahoma City on Friday night. The Pelicans said Rondo traveled after the injury to Philadelphia, where he was operated on by sports hernia specialist Dr. William Meyers. The Pelicans acquired Rondo as a free agent this summer. He was expected to start in the back court alongside guard Jrue Holiday. New Orleans now must decide which of several other guards on the roster, including E'Twaun Moore, should slide into the starting backcourt while Rondo is out. New Orleans opens its regular season in Memphis on Oct. 18.

New Rockets owner

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta has been a fan of the Rockets since before they moved to Houston. To make his dream come true, he had to shell out an NBA-record $2.2 billion. On Tuesday, he was introduced as the team's new owner and he said it was worth every dime. Fertitta is the owner of the Landry's restaurant chain and Golden Nugget casino and hotels. Leslie Alexander announced the team was for sale in July, nearly 24 years after he took over as owner. Rockets chief executive officer Tad Brown said Fertitta and his group wanted the team the most.

Lever's number up

The Denver Nuggets will retire the number of point guard Lafayette "Fat" Lever in a December ceremony as the team commemorates 50 years of basketball in the city. Lever suited up for the Nuggets from 1984-90 and shined in coach Doug Moe's high-octane offense, averaging 17 points and 7.5 assists. The team made the postseason in each of Lever's six seasons, including the Western Conference final in '84-85. Lever, 57, will have his No. 12 hoisted to the Pepsi Center rafters on Dec. 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He becomes the sixth Nuggets player to have his number retired, joining Byron Beck (40), David Thompson (33), Dan Issel (44), Alex English (2) and Dikembe Mutombo (55). In addition, Moe and his 432 career victories were honored with a banner.

BASEBALL

Rangers' free agents

Texas Rangers infielders Phil Gosselin and Will Middlebrooks have become free agents after declining outright assignments to Class AAA Round Rock. The Rangers said Tuesday that Gosselin, Middlebrooks, right-hander Paul Espino and outfielder Jared Hoying cleared waivers and were assigned outright to the Class AAA team. Gosselin, acquired from Pittsburgh on a waiver claim Aug. 12, hit .125 in 12 games over three stints with the team. Middlebrooks led Round Rock with 23 home runs and 64 RBI before being called up by the Rangers on Sept. 1, and then hit .211 in 22 games. Espino had a 5.68 ERA in six relief appearances after being acquired from Milwaukee in an Aug. 26 trade. Hoying hit .222 with one home run in 36 games.

Angels pick up Pena

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-handed reliever Felix Pena from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash or a player to be named later. The Angels announced the deal Monday for Pena, who was designated for assignment by Chicago last week. Los Angeles also designated left-hander Jason Gurka for assignment. Pena had a 4.98 ERA in 36 appearances with the Cubs over the past two seasons. The Dominican prospect showed talent and a 98-mph fastball, but gave up eight home runs this season. Angels General Manager Billy Eppler has demonstrated a knack for discovering capable pitchers on other teams' scrap heaps. He added relievers Blake Parker, Yusmeiro Petit, David Hernandez and Bud Norris and starter Parker Bridwell at minimal expense in the last year alone.

HOCKEY

Penguins visit White House, President Trump

WASHINGTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins marched through the NHL this past season en route to a second consecutive Stanley Cup.

On Tuesday, they did something perhaps even more impressive: They got President Donald Trump to stay on script.

In a most civil — and hardly political — 13-plus minute celebration of the Penguins’ most recent Cup, Trump lauded the Penguins’ accomplishments, made a few jokes about them winning a lot and being so good looking, and nothing got overly political.

The closest anything game was Trump saying that he should enlist Penguins co-owner Ron Burkle to help negotiate a NAFTA trade agreement.

Trump gushed over Sidney Crosby.

“Man, can you play?” Trump said, while wondering aloud whether Crosby had passed Burkle’s fellow co-owner and franchise legend Mario Lemieux.

“Has he out-done you yet, Mario?” Trump said.

Afterward, Sullivan was the only member of the Penguins to speak. He said he’d have no problem if one of his players took a knee out of protest during the national anthem but little else.

For them — agree or disagree — this was not political. And they had to have been pleased that it turned out to mostly avoid politics or anything resembling controversy.

“I didn’t feel any pressure,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think we felt any pressure because we’ve stated clearly from the get go that our acceptance of the invitation to the White House was not political and that it was simply a celebration of this group of players winning a championship and to honor the office of the president and the White House. I can’t tell you how proud we are of this group of players and what’ve accomplished over the last two seasons. This has been part of the celebration of this group of players and the commitment that they’ve made to win championships.”

Trump made other comments that drew a laugh. After the first few players were shy, Trump called on Phil Kessel — always good for a laugh.

“C’mon, get over here, Phil,” Trump coerced.

Kessel stepped down, his face beet red.

“These guys don’t want to be politicians,” Trump said. “Don’t be politicians.”

Sports on 10/11/2017