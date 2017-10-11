Sports roundup

PREP TENNIS

Siloam Springs senior Orest Los defeated Greenwood's David Woodring 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 on Tuesday to win the 6A-West Conference boys tennis singles championship at Rebsamen Park in Little Rock.

Siloam Springs and Greenwood each finished with eight points and tied as 6A-West Conference runner-up overall behind Benton, which won the team title with nine points.

Los finished 3-0 in the tournament. He received a bye in the first round and then defeated Blaine Martin of Texarkana 6-0, 6-0 on Monday.

Los defeated Greenwood's Kenny Sweeny 6-0, 6-0 on Tuesday morning before defeating Woodring in the championship round.

Siloam Springs' boys doubles team of Caio Freitas and Joshua Bullington lost Tuesday morning to Matthew Mobley and Patrick Cook of Texarkana with a state tournament berth on the line.

In the girls bracket, Siloam Springs doubles' team of Caroline Dinger and Averie Headrick were defeated in the semifinals on Tuesday by eventual conference champion duo of Amy Claire Mugno and Reese Chesshir of Texarkana 6-0, 6-3.

Dinger and Headrick lost the third place game to Greenwood's Abigail Woodring and Maddie Pelt 6-2, 6-3.

Los, Dinger and Headrick will all play in the Class 6A State Tennis Tournament, which begins Monday at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday

Eighth Grade

Rogers Lingle def. Rogers Oakdale 25-19, 26-24

Fayetteville Ramay def. Springdale Lakeside 25-13, 25-14

Springdale George def. Springdale Southwest 18-25, 25-23, 15-11

Ninth Grade

Fayetteville Purple def. Springdale Lakeside 23-25, 25-19, 15-10

Springdale Southwest def. Springdale George 25-15, 25-10s

Monday

Eighth Grade

Bentonville Lincoln def. Rogers Lingle 25-13, 23-25, 15-8

Fayetteville Ramay def. Springdale Southwest 25-8, 25-8

Springdale Central def. Springdale George 25-19, 25-21

Fayetteville Woodland def. Springdale Lakeside 25-12, 25-14

Ninth Grade

Rogers Heritage def. Siloam Springs 30-28, 25-19

Bentonville High def. Rogers High 24-26, 25-17, 19-17

Springdale Southwest def. Fayetteville Purple 26-24, 25-21

Springdale Central def. Springdale George 25-14, 25-13

Fayetteville White def. Springdale Lakeside 25-22, 25-14.

