GOLF

UA's Overstreet wins

Arkansas Razorbacks' sophomore Mason Overstreet won his first collegiate golf tournament Tuesday, finishing with an even par 70 to tie UNLV's Shintaro Ben for medalist honors at the Jerry Pate Intercollegiate in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Overstreet, last year's NCAA runner-up, opened the tournament with back-to-back 65s. The Kingfisher, Okla., native had entered the tournament with four top 10 finishes in his past five starts.

The No. 16 Razorbacks finished in fifth place at 2 over, behind No. 4 Alabama (-19), No. 11 Auburn (-13), No. 7 Baylor (-12) and No. 21 BYU (+1).

UNLV finished sixth, followed by Mississippi State, South Alabama, Alabama-Birmingham and Charlotte.

Arkansas has a 34-10 head-to-head record this year.

Arkansas' Alvaro Ortiz and Luis Garza shot matching 72s on Tuesday, putting Ortiz in a tie for 27th place and Garza in a tie for 31st. Williams Buhl wound up at 8 over and tied for 40th, and Dylan Naidoo was 12 over and in 53rd place.

-- Tom Murphy

Arkansas State men finish second

The Arkansas State University men's golf team finished second at the 2017 Bayou City Collegiate Classic at the Golfcrest Country Club in Pearland, Texas.

The Red Wolves finished seven strokes behind Lipscomb, which finished with a 15-under 849.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished 10th with a 21-over 885.

Arkansas Tech women win in Missouri

Arkansas Tech University's women won the Midwest Classic in Warrensburg, Mo.

The Golden Suns shot a 613 (306-307) to win the tournament by two strokes over Augustana (S.D.). The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith finished eighth with a 648 (327-321).

Avery Struck of Arkansas Tech finished second overall with a 149 (73-76).

Harding men win in Missouri

Harding University's men won the Holiday Inn Express in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday, beating Missouri Western on the second playoff hole.

Both teams tied with an 878. All five players on both teams were tied at 2-over after the first hole before Harding won by four strokes on the second hole.

Arkansas Tech University finished fourth with an 882. Henderson State University finished ninth with a 901. Southern Arkansas University was 14th with a 917.

Individually, Harding's Mason Banger finished third with a 215. Henderson State's Nick Shapiro finished tied for fourth with a 216. Arkansas Tech's Luke Cornett finished sixth with a 217.

Henderson State women best in Oklahoma

Henderson State's women's team won the Great American Conference Preview in Oklahoma City.

The Lady Reddies shot a 622 to win the tournament by 15 strokes over Harding University (637). Southern Arkansas University was tied for third at 641. The University of Arkansas at Monticello was sixth with a 657.

Individually, Southern Arkansas' Helie Lead won the title with a 152 (76-76). Henderson State's Hanna Brauburger was tied for second with her teammate Allison Davis, and UAM's Frida Rydberg at 154.

BASKETBALL

UCA guard on Southland first team

University of Central Arkansas guard Jordan Howard was named to the Southland Conference men's basketball preseason all-conference first team, the league announced Tuesday.

Howard, a 5-11 senior from Chandler, Ariz., is UCA's all-time leading three-point shooter with 273 threes over three seasons. The back-to-back All-Southland first-team honoree finished the 2016-2017 season second in the league in overall and conference scoring with 19.5 points per game and 21.0 points per game, respectively.

Howard broke his own UCA school record for single-season three-pointers last year, making 101 to top his 96 from the previous season. He led the conference in three-pointers and was fourth in three-point percentage (44.5 percent), while leading the Southland in free-throw percentage (88.9 percent).

Howard is fourth in career scoring at UCA (1,644 points).

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech wins 22nd in a row

Arkansas Tech University (22-0) won its 22nd consecutive match by defeating Central Baptist University and Lyon College in Russellville.

Arkansas Tech defeated Central Baptist (8-10) 25-13, 25-11, 25-11. Rilie Vote led Arkansas Tech with 10 kills. Emily Acker had 38 assists. Emily Harp had eight kills.

Arkansas Tech defeated Lyon College (12-11) 25-13, 25-17, 25-15. Kenzie Dozier had 15 kills for Arkansas Tech, and Acker had 36 assists. Chelzie Ulu had seven kills for Lyon.

SOCCER

Lyon men beat Park

Ulises Cordova scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to lift the Lyon College men's team to a 2-1 victory over Park College on Tuesday in Batesville.

Lyon women fall to Park

Park College scored two goals in the final eight minutes to beat Lyon College 2-0 in Batesville on Tuesday.

Sports on 10/11/2017