Bucs' kicker enlists psychic for extra help

Patrick Murray is hoping a medium will help turn his career into an extra large success.

Murray, who hit all 31 of his extra points and 83 percent of his field-goal attempts for Tampa Bay in 2014, has returned to the Buccaneers' roster. Earlier this week, Murray admitted that he has been consulting a psychic.

"She's helped me tremendously with a lot of different things and maybe it's just getting me to talk has helped me, getting stuff off my chest and being able to really kind of feel that positive energy," Murray told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Murray said his medium has helped him deal with working under pressure and feels that he's more prepared than ever to kick off his second stint with the Buccaneers thanks to the help he has received.

"I'm a better man," Murray added. "Mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually I am a better man, so absolutely I am a better kicker as well."

Taking a hit

The United States failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, stopping a string of seven consecutive appearances. New York Times writer Jere Longman said soccer does not elicit the same rawness of collective emotion in the U.S. as it does in other countries, but the Americans' absence in next year's event does not help the sport.

"The arc of American soccer's rise was nearly continuous for more than 25 years," Longman wrote. "The men had played in seven consecutive World Cups. The women had won three World Cup titles. Domestic leagues had found stability. The fan base had bulged among adults to 79 million from 59 million between 2010 and 2016, according to a study cited by Sports Illustrated. Teenagers had begun to rate soccer among their favorite sports.

"And now that ascent has been interrupted.

"There probably won't be any impingement on the bid by the United States, Mexico and Canada to host the 2026 World Cup. And Major League Soccer, though the comparisons aren't precise, is positioned to continue outdrawing the average attendance of the NBA and the NHL.

"Devoted fans will watch on television next summer as the World Cup plays out in Russia. But soccer evangelism is what figures to suffer. Casual fans seem less likely to show up at watch parties. Even if they do, they will be unable to find the same ecstatic release that so many did in 2010, when Landon Donovan scored his late, rescuing goal against Algeria."

No worries

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, to The Dallas Morning News, on why he has no hard feelings about the Cowboys firing him seven years ago: "If I had a vendetta against any team that fired me, I'd have a quarter of the league."

Sports quiz

What is the only country to qualify for all 20 World Cups since 1930?

Sports answer

Brazil

