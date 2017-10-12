Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

DeGRAY LAKE Crappie fishing is good with quite a few nice catches coming from attractors at about 20 feet. Look for cover on main lake points between Yancey Creek and Point Cedar. Vertically fish a Kalin’s 2-inch grub on a 1/16-ounce jighead just above the thickest part of the brush. Tennessee Shad and Arkansas Shad are the two best bets for the plastics.

GREERS FERRY LAKE Bass fishing is good in shallow water with wind on multiple baits. For deeper water try a drop-shot rig, or dead-stick a fluke-type bait for suspended fish. Hybrids and white bass are eating at different times all over the lake. Use Alabama rigs, inline spinners, swimbaits or hair jigs as well as some topwater baits. Bream fishing is good shallow as they have just finished spawning with this last full moon. Try crickets, crawlers, inline spinners and topwater flies for the best action. Crappie are suspended in depths of 12-18 feet and are eating minnows and jigs.

LAKE MAUMELLE Black bass are biting on crankbaits, drop-shots, jigs, buzzbaits, wacky worms and spinnerbaits in the weeds and off the edge line. White bass are coming up for short periods and are being caught with Rooster Tails, CC Spoons and deep-diving Bandit and Bomber crankbaits. Crappie are being caught on minnows and Tennessee Shad jigs. Good numbers of 11- to 15-inch crappie are being caught in depths of 12-15 feet and 17-20 feet.