Hot Springs to host junior world event

In addition to hosting the Forrest Wood Cup next summer, Hot Springs will host The Bass Federation's (TBF) Junior World Championship at Lake Hamilton on Aug. 8-11.

TBF state presidents, youth directors and their representatives revamped the TBF Junior program started by the state federations in 1994. The new format will double the field size of the Junior World Championship starting with the 2018 event.

As in years past, the Junior World Championship will be held in conjunction with the Forrest Wood Cup, which will be held on Lake Ouachita on Aug. 10-12. The Forrest Wood Cup is the championship event for the various elements and circuits of the Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) organization.

Daily weigh-ins and associated exhibits and entertainment will be held at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs.

"Our entire community is excited to welcome these pros of the future to our community," said Steve Arrison, chief executive officer of Visit Hot Springs. "The best junior anglers from each state will be competing for the world championship on Lake Hamilton. What a great week of fishing in the Spa City."

The Junior World Championship was held in Hot Springs in 2015 in conjunction with that year's FLW Championship.

New this year, the Junior World Championship will include feature a two-person team format and an added day of competition that will include two days of competition and a "final cut day." Teams also will fish out of their own boats using their own boat captains.

The championship will be open to anglers under 15 years old as of Aug. 31, 2018. The annual junior membership of $25 will remain the same and is separate from high school membership.

Robert Cartlidge, president and CEO of The Bass Federation, said the changes reflect the growth of the TBF's youth programs, and that Lake Hamilton will be an ideal venue to showcase the youth anglers' talents.

Many of today's top anglers started in the TBF Junior World Championship. Jacob Wheeler of Indiana fished in the 2006 Junior World Championship. Shane Lehew of North Carolina won the 2007 championship, and Justin Atkins, who won the 2017 Forrest Wood Cup, fished in the 2008 Junior World Championship.

For more information about The Bass Federation and its youth fishing programs, call (580) 765-9031 or email tbf@bassfederation.com.

FLW college fishing

FLW recently announced the schedule, rules and entry dates for the 2018 YETI FLW College Fishing season.

Highlights will include the internationally televised College Fishing National Championship on the Red River in Shreveport and the fourth annual FLW College Fishing Open on Kentucky Lake.

For 2018, FLW added a Bass Fishing League prize package for the runner-up of the College Fishing National Championship Fish-off.

After the national champions are crowned on the Red River, the two members of the winning team will compete against each other in a one-day fish-off. The winner will receive entry into the 2018 Forrest Wood Cup on Aug. 10-12 at Lake Ouachita.

The runner-up will receive free entry as a boater or co-angler into the BFL division of his or her choice.

"Every year it seems that FLW College Fishing gets a little bit bigger and a little bit better," said Kevin Hunt, FLW College Fishing tournament director. "The extra incentive with the addition of the BFL prize package to the National Championship winner's prize package will be extremely coveted by college anglers."

Arkansas college anglers will compete in the Southern Conference. Its tournaments will be held Jan. 13 at Sam Rayburn Reservoir at Zavalla, Texas, April 7 at Lake Texoma at Pottsboro, Texas, and Oct. 27 on the Ouachita River at Monroe, La.

The FLW College Fishing Open will be March 6-7 at Kentucky Lake, at Gilbertsville, Ky.

College Fishing is free to enter. All participants must be registered, full-time students at a college, university or community college and members of a college fishing club that is recognized by their school.

Registration for the 2018 season will open Dec. 11 for teams from clubs represented in the 2017 FLW College Fishing National Championship. All other teams may register beginning Dec. 12 at FLWFishing.com or by calling (270) 252-1000.

Complete rules are online at FLWFishing.com.

