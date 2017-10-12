Subscribe Register Login
Friday, October 13, 2017, 1:14 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

JC O-lineman adds 14 pounds during Arkansas visit

By Richard Davenport

This article was published October 12, 2017 at 10:24 p.m.

noah-banks

Noah Banks

Junior college offensive tackle Noah Banks recapped his official visit to Arkansas for the New Mexico State game and also talked about his future plans on Recruiting Thursday.

Banks, 6-7, 300 pounds, of Iowa Western Community College has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa State and Middle Tennessee while drawing interest from Oklahoma, TCU, Auburn, Mississippi State, Nebraska and others. His trip to Fayetteville saw his weight go from 292 to 306 after being exposed to an endless amounts of food. during his visit.

