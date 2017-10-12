Recruiting Thursday: Jordan Phillips talks pledge to Hogs

Future Arkansas guard Jordan Phillips joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his commitment to the Hogs along with Dallas Showtyme Coach Erven 'Big E' Davis.

Phillips, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Grace Prep Academy in Arlington, Texas chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from TCU, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Fresno State, SMU and others. He and his father officially visited Fayetteville Sept. 15-17.

He averaged 23 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals during summer while playing for Dallas Showtyme.