State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BREWER;Good;Fair;Good;Good
CLEAR;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
CONWAY;Good;Fair;Excellent;Good
GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Good;Good
HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Good;Good;Good
MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;Good;Good
OVERCUP;--;--;--;--
SUNSET;Fair;Poor;Good;Fair
SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Fair;Good;Good;Poor
NORRELL;Good;Good;Fair;Good
PECKERWOOD;Poor;Poor;Good;Poor
WINONA;Good;Fair;Good;Excellent
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Fair;Good;Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Good;Fair;Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--
BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Fair;Excellent;Fair
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Fair;--;Good
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The water is low and clear with 1-3 hours of generation in the afternoons. Fishing has been slow in the mornings, but the fish are beginning to move and feed about 11 a.m. and through the afternoon. Small flies and small tippet are still the rule because of the clear water.
NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;Good
NORFORK;Excellent;--;--;Excellent
BUFFALO RIVER
The river is low and clear. Crankbaits and soft plastic lures that resemble crawdads or tiny baitfish will catch smallmouth bass and longear sunfish most any day.
WHITE RIVER Rainbow trout fishing has been phenomenal on inline spinnerbaits with gold blades, 1/8-ounce jigs with white, white-gray or orange-black skirts, garlic-flavored yellow or pink PowerBait and shrimp. Various midges, especially ruby, red/silver, black/silver, and Copper Johns have been very effective.
SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--
FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--
NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BEAVER;Fair;Poor;Fair;Fair
BEAVER TAILWATER
Trout are biting PowerBaits and Power Eggs on light terminal tackle and spoons of various colors. The generation has stopped pretty much in the mornings, but resumes in the afternoon/evening. Some walleyes are being caught on nightcrawlers.
FAYETTEVILLE;--;--;--;--
SEQUOYAH;Good;--;Good;Fair
NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--
CROWN;Fair;Fair;--;Good
POINSETT;Good;Good;--;--
SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;Poor;Poor;--;--
MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;Good
GREESON;--;--;--;--
WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ATKINS;Good;Poor;--;Fair
BAILEY;Good;Good;Good;--
DARDANELLE;Good;Good;--;Excellent
DEGRAY;Fair;--;--;Excellent
OUACHITA;Fair;Fair;Fair;Good
HAMILTON;--;--;--;Excellent
NIMROD;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
CATHERINE;--;--;--;--
SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--
CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--
CHICOT;--;--;--;--
MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--
