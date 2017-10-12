State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BREWER;Good;Fair;Good;Good

CLEAR;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

CONWAY;Good;Fair;Excellent;Good

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Good;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Good;Good;Good

MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;Good;Good

OVERCUP;--;--;--;--

SUNSET;Fair;Poor;Good;Fair

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Fair;Good;Good;Poor

NORRELL;Good;Good;Fair;Good

PECKERWOOD;Poor;Poor;Good;Poor

WINONA;Good;Fair;Good;Excellent

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Fair;Good;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Good;Fair;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Fair;Excellent;Fair

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Fair;--;Good

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The water is low and clear with 1-3 hours of generation in the afternoons. Fishing has been slow in the mornings, but the fish are beginning to move and feed about 11 a.m. and through the afternoon. Small flies and small tippet are still the rule because of the clear water.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;Good

NORFORK;Excellent;--;--;Excellent

BUFFALO RIVER

The river is low and clear. Crankbaits and soft plastic lures that resemble crawdads or tiny baitfish will catch smallmouth bass and longear sunfish most any day.

WHITE RIVER Rainbow trout fishing has been phenomenal on inline spinnerbaits with gold blades, 1/8-ounce jigs with white, white-gray or orange-black skirts, garlic-flavored yellow or pink PowerBait and shrimp. Various midges, especially ruby, red/silver, black/silver, and Copper Johns have been very effective.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;Poor;Fair;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER

Trout are biting PowerBaits and Power Eggs on light terminal tackle and spoons of various colors. The generation has stopped pretty much in the mornings, but resumes in the afternoon/evening. Some walleyes are being caught on nightcrawlers.

FAYETTEVILLE;--;--;--;--

SEQUOYAH;Good;--;Good;Fair

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--

CROWN;Fair;Fair;--;Good

POINSETT;Good;Good;--;--

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Poor;Poor;--;--

MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;Good

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Poor;--;Fair

BAILEY;Good;Good;Good;--

DARDANELLE;Good;Good;--;Excellent

DEGRAY;Fair;--;--;Excellent

OUACHITA;Fair;Fair;Fair;Good

HAMILTON;--;--;--;Excellent

NIMROD;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 10/12/2017