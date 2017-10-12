Tennessean loves Short Track Nationals at I-30

In an event and at a track where struggles are common, Paul McMahan has enjoyed uncommon success at the Short Track Nationals and Little Rock's I-30 Speedway.

Entering the 30th annual winged sprint car event, which begins tonight and continues through Saturday night, McMahan has qualified for the main event in four of his five entries, winning twice -- numbers that outrank many of the top drivers in the sport.

"I really like the racetrack," McMahan said Wednesday. "I grew up in California on all those little short track bullrings, so I'm comfortable with that type of racing. And it's such a racy racetrack ... you have to like it."

McMahan, a California native who now lives in Hendersonville, Tenn., first visited I-30 and the Short Track Nationals in 2002 and claimed victories in a preliminary and the main event. He also won in 2012, holding off rising star Christopher Bell of Norman, Okla.

He also reached the main event in 2009 (20th) and 2011 (seventh).

The process to reach the STN main event is difficult, insomuch that drivers, cars and teams can be exceptionally fast and still not qualify. The key is accruing passing points in heat races and qualifiers during the opening two nights.

It all begins with the luck of the draw: a pill draw to set starting position in heat races.

"There's a good deal of luck involved," McMahan said. "If you start up front in your heat race and you win, there's not as much points. But if you start toward the back and can drive to the front, you're in better shape."

In each of his visits to the STN, McMahan has driven for Donnie Cooper Racing of Fredricktown, Mo., which also earned a victory with Tim Montgomery in 2005 and a top-five finish with Kevin Swindell in 2014.

"Donnie is always fast here," McMahan said. "The place seems to fit him well."

McMahan's racing career took a turn this summer. After a less-than-stellar season with the World of Outlaws -- 0 victories, 3 top-finishes and 18 top-10s in more than 50 starts -- he elected to step down as driver at Destiny Motorsports and remain as team manager.

This weekend's time behind the wheel figures to happen less and less, he said.

"Things happen," said McMahan, 46. "I'll be the team manager and get to go race every now and then when I can. I've been doing this for 30 years, so it seemed like a good time to stop and do some other things, spend some more time with the family."

