TODAY’S NFL GAME

Eagles at Panthers

7:25 p.m. Central, CBS/NFLN

LINE — Panthers by 3½

SERIES Eagles lead 6-4; Panthers beat Eagles 27-16, Oct. 25, 2015

EAGLES TO WATCH QB Carson Wentz has 6 TDs on third down. He is the only QB to have multiple games with a perfect passer rating on third down this season. … Zach Ertz leads all NFL TEs in receptions (32), yards receiving

(387) and receiving first downs (20). … K Jake Elliott has made 8 consecutive field goals, averaging 44.5 yards.

PANTHERS TO WATCH QB Cam Newton has completed 77 percent of his passes for 671 yards, 6 TDs and 1 INT in his past 2 games, both road victories. … Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey leads Panthers with 27 receptions. … DE Julius Peppers needs 1 sack to become fifth player in NFL history to reach 150.

FANTASY TIP Panthers WR Devin Funchess has 3 TD catches in past 2 games. After TE Greg Olsen broke his foot in Week 2 of the season, Newton has been looking Funchess’ way in the red zone.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(5) 138.8 RUSH 98.6 (19)

(8) 259.0 PASS 228.6 (17)

(3) 397.8 YARDS 327.2 (18)

(6) 27.4 POINTS 21.0 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(2) 62.8 RUSH 79.8 (6)

(29) 283.2 PASS 194.2 (5)

(22) 346.0 YARDS 274.0 (3)

(13) 19.8 POINTS 18.8 (9)