Week 7 schedule

FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Springdale at Bentonville
Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage
Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber
Rogers at Van Buren
7A-CENTRAL
Fort Smith Southside at Bryant
Conway at Fort Smith Northside
Cabot at LR Central
LR Catholic at North Little Rock
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Benton at El Dorado
Greenwood at Russellville
Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs
Sheridan at Texarkana
6A-EAST
West Memphis at Jonesboro
Jacksonville at LR Hall
Marion at Mountain Home
Searcy at Pine Bluff
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
LR McClellan at Beebe
LR Parkview at LR Christian
Mills at LR Fair
Pulaski Academy at Sylvan Hills
5A-EAST
Wynne at Batesville
Greene County Tech at Nettleton
Forrest City at Paragould
Blytheville at Valley View
5A-SOUTH
Camden Fairview at De Queen
Hope at Hot Springs Lakeside
Hot Springs at Magnolia
White Hall at Watson Chapel
5A-WEST
Alma at Clarksville
Vilonia at Farmington
Greenbrier at Harrison
Maumelle at Morrilton
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Shiloh Christian at Gentry
Berryville at Gravette
Huntsville at Lincoln
Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge
2-4A
Heber Springs at Baptist Prep
Southside Batesville at Central Arkansas Christian
Lonoke at Helena-West Helena
Riverview at Stuttgart
3-4A
Jonesboro Westside at Brookland
Pocahontas at Cave City
Highland at Gosnell
Trumann at Harrisburg
4-4A
Subiaco Academy at Dardanelle
Pottsville at Dover
West Fork at Ozark
Booneville at Waldron
7-4A
Bauxite at Fountain Lake
Joe T. Robinson at Malvern
Arkadelphia at Mena
Ashdown at Nashville
8-4A
Pine Bluff Dollarway at Hamburg
Crossett at Monticello
Dumas at Star City
DeWitt at Warren
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Clinton at Elkins
Mountain View at Green Forest
Marshall at Greenland
Yellville-Summit at Melbourne
2-3A
Barton at Bald Knob
Rose Bud at Cedar Ridge
Marianna at Episcopal Collegiate
Mayflower at Harding Academy
3-3A
Newport at Corning
Piggott at Manila
Hoxie at Osceola
Rivercrest at Walnut Ridge
4-3A
Cedarville at Atkins
Charleston at Lamar
Paris at Perryville
Mansfield at Two Rivers
5-3A
Benton Harmony Grove at Centerpoint
Prescott at Glen Rose
Bismarck at Horatio
Gurdon at Jessieville
6-3A
McGehee at Fouke
Drew Central at Genoa Central
Junction City at Lake Village
Fordyce at Smackover
CLASS 2A
3-2A
Rector at Cross County
Midland at Earle
Salem at East Poinsett County
OPEN Marked Tree
4-2A
Hackett at Danville
Johnson County Westside at Decatur
Lavaca at Magazine
Mountainburg at Western Yell County
5-2A
Poyen at Bigelow
Quitman at Conway Christian
England at Cutter Morning Star
Hector at Magnet Cove
6-2A
McCrory at Clarendon
Marvell at Des Arc
Carlisle at Palestine-Wheatley
OPEN Brinkley, Hazen
7-2A
Lafayette County at Dierks
Murfreesboro at Mineral Springs
Foreman at Mount Ida
Spring Hill at Mountain Pine
8-2A
Camden Harmony Grove at Bearden
Parkers Chapel at Rison
Hampton at Woodlawn
OPEN Strong
High school coaches
CALL US
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.
