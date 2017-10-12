Week 7 schedule

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Springdale at Bentonville

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight’s games]

Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage

Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber

Rogers at Van Buren

7A-CENTRAL

Fort Smith Southside at Bryant

Conway at Fort Smith Northside

Cabot at LR Central

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Benton at El Dorado

Greenwood at Russellville

Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs

Sheridan at Texarkana

6A-EAST

West Memphis at Jonesboro

Jacksonville at LR Hall

Marion at Mountain Home

Searcy at Pine Bluff

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

LR McClellan at Beebe

LR Parkview at LR Christian

Mills at LR Fair

Pulaski Academy at Sylvan Hills

5A-EAST

Wynne at Batesville

Greene County Tech at Nettleton

Forrest City at Paragould

Blytheville at Valley View

5A-SOUTH

Camden Fairview at De Queen

Hope at Hot Springs Lakeside

Hot Springs at Magnolia

White Hall at Watson Chapel

5A-WEST

Alma at Clarksville

Vilonia at Farmington

Greenbrier at Harrison

Maumelle at Morrilton

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Shiloh Christian at Gentry

Berryville at Gravette

Huntsville at Lincoln

Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge

2-4A

Heber Springs at Baptist Prep

Southside Batesville at Central Arkansas Christian

Lonoke at Helena-West Helena

Riverview at Stuttgart

3-4A

Jonesboro Westside at Brookland

Pocahontas at Cave City

Highland at Gosnell

Trumann at Harrisburg

4-4A

Subiaco Academy at Dardanelle

Pottsville at Dover

West Fork at Ozark

Booneville at Waldron

7-4A

Bauxite at Fountain Lake

Joe T. Robinson at Malvern

Arkadelphia at Mena

Ashdown at Nashville

8-4A

Pine Bluff Dollarway at Hamburg

Crossett at Monticello

Dumas at Star City

DeWitt at Warren

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Clinton at Elkins

Mountain View at Green Forest

Marshall at Greenland

Yellville-Summit at Melbourne

2-3A

Barton at Bald Knob

Rose Bud at Cedar Ridge

Marianna at Episcopal Collegiate

Mayflower at Harding Academy

3-3A

Newport at Corning

Piggott at Manila

Hoxie at Osceola

Rivercrest at Walnut Ridge

4-3A

Cedarville at Atkins

Charleston at Lamar

Paris at Perryville

Mansfield at Two Rivers

5-3A

Benton Harmony Grove at Centerpoint

Prescott at Glen Rose

Bismarck at Horatio

Gurdon at Jessieville

6-3A

McGehee at Fouke

Drew Central at Genoa Central

Junction City at Lake Village

Fordyce at Smackover

CLASS 2A

3-2A

Rector at Cross County

Midland at Earle

Salem at East Poinsett County

OPEN Marked Tree

4-2A

Hackett at Danville

Johnson County Westside at Decatur

Lavaca at Magazine

Mountainburg at Western Yell County

5-2A

Poyen at Bigelow

Quitman at Conway Christian

England at Cutter Morning Star

Hector at Magnet Cove

6-2A

McCrory at Clarendon

Marvell at Des Arc

Carlisle at Palestine-Wheatley

OPEN Brinkley, Hazen

7-2A

Lafayette County at Dierks

Murfreesboro at Mineral Springs

Foreman at Mount Ida

Spring Hill at Mountain Pine

8-2A

Camden Harmony Grove at Bearden

Parkers Chapel at Rison

Hampton at Woodlawn

OPEN Strong

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.