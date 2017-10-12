Home / Latest News /
What to watch for as Arkansas takes on No. 1 Alabama
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.
Arkansas (2-3, 0-2 SEC) at No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0), Saturday, 6:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Line: Alabama by 27 ½.
Series record: Alabama leads 19-8.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
Alabama is trying to build off a game when it was finally challenged into the fourth quarter, a 27-19 win over Texas A&M. The Razorbacks badly need to rebound after losing their last three Southeastern Conference games dating back to last season.
KEY MATCHUP
Arkansas passing game against Alabama secondary. Razorbacks QB Austin Allen is nursing a shoulder injury after he and backup Cole Kelley both had interceptions returned for touchdowns in a loss to South Carolina. The Tide DBs are led by All-America S Minkah Fitzptatrick. CB Levi Wallace's three interceptions puts him in a four-way tie for the SEC lead, and he also has a pick-six.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Arkansas: QB TBA. The Razorbacks have expressed hope that Allen can play. He passed for 400 yards against Alabama last season. Kelley was 8-of-13 passing for 140 yards against the Gamecocks.
Alabama: RB Damien Harris. The 5-foot-11, 221-pounder is averaging more than 10 yards a carry in three SEC games. He's had the hot hand in a talent-rich backfield and has run for 500 yards and seven touchdowns on just 59 carries.
FACTS & FIGURES
Alabama has won all 10 meetings with Arkansas since coach Nick Saban's arrival in 2007. Saban is 13-2 against Arkansas in his coaching career. ... Saban won his 50th game with an AP No. 1 team against Texas A&M and is 50-6 in that situation. ... The Tide is the nation's only team ranked among the top 20 in scoring offense and defense, rushing offense and defense and total offense and defense. ... Arkansas WR Jonathan Nance is one of seven FBS players with a current streak of at least four games with a touchdown catch. ... Alabama has won 71 consecutive games against unranked teams, dating back to the 2007 Auburn game.
Comments on: What to watch for as Arkansas takes on No. 1 Alabama
HarleyOwner says... October 12, 2017 at 11:39 a.m.
The game is going to re a reenactment of Custer's last stand. Alabama is going to play the part of the Indians and Allen is going to be General Custer.
BirdDogsRock says... October 12, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.
"What to watch for" is the wings, to make sure they don't get overcooked on the grill, because that will be the most important and interesting part of the game.
hurricane46 says... October 12, 2017 at 1 p.m.
I know what to watch, watch the Hogs get their butts handed to them.
