Arkansas commitment statistics

Season totals listed underneath individual player

2018 COMMITMENTS

POS. NAME HT WT. 40 SCHOOL TONIGHT

ATH SEAN M. FLANAGAN 6-1 191 4.47 Charleston at Lamar

16-23 rushing, 8-171 receiving, 2 TDs, 31 TT, 1 SA, 1 TFL, 3 QB hurries, 1 PBU, 7-30.6 punting, 4-150 PR, 2-89 KOR 1 TD,

OL NOAH GATLIN 6-7 300 NA Jonesboro vs. West Memphis

Graded at 89 percent, 8 pancake blocks, 1 sack allowed, 1 TFL

RB JEREMY GIBSON 5-11 200 NA Riverside (La.) Acad. at NO Newman

40-269 rushing, 4 TDs, 9-47 receiving

DL EMMIT GOODEN 6-4 320 NA Independence (Kan.) CC

at Highland CC

17 UT, 27 AT, 2.5 TFL, 3 QB hurries

CB BYRON HANSPARD JR. 6-1 188 4.44 Desoto, Texas vs. Grand Prairie

23 TT, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1-6 rushing, 2-26 receiving

OL LUKE JONES 6-5 290 NA Pulaski Academy at Sylvan Hills

Graded at 94 percent, 28 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed

S TANNER McCALISTER 6-0 185 4.47 Rockwall-Heath (Texas) Open

105-921 rushing, 12 TDs, 2-18 receiving, 18 UT, 15 AT, 4 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 PBU, 1 FR, 6-102 KOR

DL JOHN MINCEY 6-4 265 4.7 Clinch Co., Ga. vs. Turner Co.

23 TT, 2 SA, 1 RF

DL ISAIAH NICHOLS 6-3 265 NA Springdale at Bentonville

21 UT, 26 AT, 16 TFL, 8 SA, 29 QB hurries

QB CONNOR NOLAND 6-3 208 4.7 Greenwood at Russellville

98-146-1,338 passing, 17 TDs, 4 INTs, 42-154 rushing, 2 TDs

LB BUMPER POOL 6-2 216 4.79 Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy vs. Forney

44 UT, 23 AT, 7 TFL, 1 PBU, 2 RF, 1 FF, 1 INT, 1-2 rushing, 4-15 receiving

2019 COMMITMENT

QB TY EVANS 6-2 185 NA Monument (Colo.) PR at Denver North

105-169-1,762 passing, 24 TDs, 3 INTs, 17-41 rushing, 2 TDs

LAST WEEK

FLANAGAN (DNP, injury, in 44-0 victory over Twin Rivers) ... GATLIN (Graded 86 percent, no pancake blocks, no sacks allowed in 48-34 loss to Pine Bluff) ... GIBSON (Game cancelled, hurricane) ... GOODEN (4 UT, 4 AT, 1 TFL, 1 QB hurry in 44-38 victory over Ellsworth) ... HANSPARD (1-6 rushing, 2-26 receiving in 40-12 victory over MacArthur, Texas) ... JONES (Graded at 91 percent, 3 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed in 86-56 victory over LR Christian) ... McCALISTER (26-108 rushing, 1 TD, 1 UT, 2 AT, 1 PBU, 4-84 KOR in 35-28 victory over North Mesquite, Texas) ... MINCEY (Open date) ... NICHOLS (4 UT, 3 AT, 1 TFL, 1 SA, 5 QB hurries in 45-29 loss to Bentonville West) ... NOLAND (11-18-213 passing, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1-5 rushing in 38-0 victory over Siloam Springs) ... POOL (Open date) ... EVANS (14-25-219 passing, 4 TDs, 3-14 rushing in 49-10 victory over Lincoln)