Bryant twins making plays for Tigers (6-0)

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Danny Abshier peers through his glasses into the distance and correctly singles out the Bryant twins as they make their way to practice.

It was a challenge the Prairie Grove football coach made to himself when Colin and Stone Bryant were freshmen.

"Colin's the one on the left, Stone's on the right," Abshier said of the senior starters. "I told them in the ninth grade I was going to make it a point to be able to tell the difference between the two. Here they are seniors and if they're away from each other, I still can't tell them apart."

There's not much difference in appearance and ability between Stone and Colin Bryant. Stone, who wears No. 33, starts at wide receiver and Colin, who wears No. 88, at wingback. Both also play in the defensive secondary for the Tigers (6-0, 3-0 1-4A Conference) who face Pea Ridge (6-0, 3-0) tonight in a Class 4A showdown.

Stone caught two touchdown passes and recorded two interceptions in Prairie Grove's 35-21 victory over Shiloh Christian. He has four interceptions this season, which is one less than Colin, who leads the Tigers with five.

Stone's touchdown catches went for 30 and 55 yards and he had a 67-yard reception that led to a score when Shiloh Christian controlled the ball for most of the first quarter. His first touchdown catch came on a 50-50 ball that Stone ripped away from a Shiloh Christian defender in the end zone.

"Watching the film, I still don't know how he made the catch," Pea Ridge Coach Stephen Neal said. "It looked like the other kid had it. He had a great game for himself and we've got to know where he's at on the field at all times."

Stone and Colin Bryant are enjoying solid senior seasons after missing time last year because of injuries. Colin (6-foot-1, 170) missed half the year with a concussion, and Stone (6-0, 165) was slowed by a shoulder injury that required surgery in March. Colin eventually returned to the team and made one start when cornerback and wide receiver Isaac Disney was injured.

The twins are making up for lost time and producing on both sides of the ball for the Tigers, who've won 25 consecutive games in the regular season. Stone has 11 receptions for 357 yards and 6 touchdowns, while Colin has 5 catches for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns. Colin has also rushed for 66 yards and 1 touchdown on 10 carries. On defense, Colin starts at cornerback while Stone patrols the back end at safety.

"I like the aggressiveness of both of them," Abshier said. "They want to excel. They really help each other out and back each other up. If you gave one of them trouble, the other one might be standing there right beside him."

The Bryant twins were born in Mountain Home, where Colin arrived one minute before his brother. They started attending school in first grade at Prairie Grove and have developed a tight bond that is consistent in identical twins. Stone was the first to check on his brother after Colin came off the field limping last week and Colin was the first to rave about his brother's performance against Shiloh Christian. Colin also had an interception to stop a Shiloh Christian drive just before halftime.

"It was incredible," Colin said of his brother's performance. "That interception in the fourth quarter was a game-changer. It took the momentum away and helped us win the game."

Prairie Grove will need another strong performance to get past Pea Ridge, which is eager to return to Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium after losing to Warren in the Class 4A state championship game last year. The Blackhawks are averaging 40 points per game behind running back Drew Winn, who rushed for 314 yards last week against Gravette, and quarterback Jakota Sainsbury, who has completed 67 percent of his passes.

"They're a good team, for sure," Colin said. "Drew Winn, he's a strong back and he's fast. We've got to wrap up and tackle because he can make you miss."

Colin and Stone Bryant are undecided about their plans after high school. Stone said he might attend a trade school. Whatever they decide the twins will be remembered for their senior season together, even if their head coach couldn't tell them apart after four years.

Sports on 10/13/2017