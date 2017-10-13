Future Razorback QB Ty Evans enjoys first live Hog Call

Arkansas quarterback commitment Ty Evans talked about his junior season and his trip to Arlington, Texas to root on the Hogs against Texas A&M on Recruiting Thursday.

He was able to enjoy his first live Hog Call while in Arlington.

Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds, of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge picked the Hogs over offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State and Northwestern. He completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and threw only 5 interceptions as a sophomore and has connected on 105 of 169 passes for 1,762 yards and 24 touchdowns while throwing only 3 interceptions in 6 games this season.