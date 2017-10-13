Indians' loss this year bitter, different

CLEVELAND -- This one feels different.

The Indians lost to the New York Yankees 5-2 Wednesday night in Game 5 of the American League Division Series, ending their postseason run before it even progressed past a jog. It is the second consecutive year in which the Indians lost three games in a row to be bounced from the playoffs after losing Games 5, 6 and 7 of last year's World Series.

It was yet another bitter end, but this loss will not be viewed, nor will it be perceived, like the final game from a year ago. This one will leave a worse taste in the collective mouths of players and fans alike. This one, the one that ended the 2017 Indians' season, is laced with disappointment.

"It absolutely stinks," closer Cody Allen said. "It's like you're a kid and you go to the amusement park and you stay for 10 minutes and you have to leave."

After Game 7 of last year's World Series, the overriding feeling in the clubhouse following the final out was still of pride. The 2016 Indians had done something they weren't supposed to do. They were expected to lose to the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS and regroup with a healthy roster the next spring. Instead, they pushed their luck all the way into November, to extra innings of Game 7, challenging every fan and pundit who picked them to lose several weeks prior.

It was, in a way, still doused in a wave of elation, that they had come so close with an injury-riddled roster and had nearly everyone coming back the next year, along with some soon-to-be-healthy reinforcements. The Indians had proven everyone wrong. It was an accomplishment to just put up a decent fight, and they did much, much more than that.

This year's Indians powered through the Yankees in Game 1 and then pulled off a wild comeback in Game 2.

Then, it all fell apart.

Instead of cruising to the American League Championship Series, the Indians are stunningly done and packing up their bags to go home for the winter.

"I didn't think we'd be [cleaning out lockers] this early," shortstop Francisco Lindor said. "I was thinking I was going to do it all the way on Nov. 1 with champagne. I wasn't thinking I'd be doing it here, early in October. It hurts."

The Indians seemed primed for a run back to the World Series for some unfinished business. They finished the regular season on a ridiculous 33-4 run. Their pitching was much healthier than a year ago. They had postseason experience. They were rolling, and they won the first two games of the ALDS. Then, three games later, it's all over.

"Probably a while," pitcher Josh Tomlin said when asked how long it might take to get over the Game 5 loss. "I'm not really sure how you get over something like this. I'm not really sure I'm over last year, either. The only way to get over something like this is to go out there and win, and that's not what happened. So, it's going to take a little while."

It was a quiet, somber, disappointed clubhouse this time around. Michael Brantley went around offering hugs, as the team now has a decision to make on his $11 million club option for next season. Jay Bruce and Austin Jackson shared some quiet words, as both are now free agents. Yan Gomes sat at his locker with his hands folded and his head down. Allen spoke with a clear pain in his voice.

The expectations were high, both inside the clubhouse and out. The Indians had graduated from being the underdogs. This was a golden opportunity. And yet, they fell well short of their goals, despite knowing how much talent is on the team.

Last year's run was a fun ride that ended with a pat on the back. This one was more like a punch to the gut.

