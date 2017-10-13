OBU rallies to take victory

Drew Harris scored two touchdowns to lead Ouachita Baptist University (5-2) to a 21-14 victory over Southern Nazarene (3-4) on Thursday night in Bethany, Okla.

Harris finished with 116 all-purpose yards, including 97 receiving yards on 5 receptions. He caught a 67-yard touchdown pass and had a 4-yard scoring run.

Austin Warford completed 15 of 24 passes for 224 yards and 1 touchdown for OBU.

OBU trailed 14-13 with 6:35 remaining when Warford threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Harris to make it 19-13. Warford then ran in the two-point conversion to give the Tigers a seven-point lead.

Southern Nazarene had an opportunity to tie the game, but with 3:48 to play, Jacob Spady was sacked by Dameyun McDonald and his fumble was recovered by Luke Holt at the OBU 36. The Tigers went on to run out the clock.

Cole Antley kicked field goals of 24 and 42 yards for the Tigers.