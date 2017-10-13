Subscribe Register Login
Friday, October 13, 2017, 4:45 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Super Six rankings

This article was published today at 2:06 a.m.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Bryant (6-0);FS Southside

  2. North Little Rock (6-0);LR Catholic

  3. Springdale Har-Ber (5-1);Bentonville West

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight's games]

  1. Bentonville West (6-0);at Springdale Har-Ber

  2. Bentonville (4-2);Springdale

  3. Conway (4-2);at FS Northside

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Greenwood (6-0);at Russellville

  2. West Memphis (6-0);at Jonesboro

  3. Pine Bluff (5-1);Searcy

  4. Benton (5-1);at El Dorado

  5. El Dorado (5-1);Benton

  6. Searcy (5-1);at Pine Bluff

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Pulaski Academy (6-0);at Sylvan Hills

  2. Wynne (6-0);at Batesville

  3. Nettleton (6-0);Greene County Tech

  4. LR Christian (5-1);LR Parkview

  5. Harrison (5-1);Greenbrier

  6. LR McClellan (5-1);at Beebe

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Pea Ridge (6-0);Prairie Grove

  2. Warren (5-1);DeWitt

  3. Joe T. Robinson (6-0);at Malvern

  4. Prairie Grove (6-0);at Pea Ridge

  5. Ashdown (6-0);at Nashville

  6. SS Batesville (6-0);at CAC

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Prescott (6-0);at Glen Rose

  2. Junction City (6-0);at Lake Village

  3. Charleston (6-0);at Lamar

  4. Mayflower (6-0);at Harding Academy

  5. Clinton (6-0);at Elkins

  6. Rivercrest (5-1);at Walnut Ridge

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Mount Ida (6-0);Foreman

  2. Rison (5-0);Parkers Chapel

  3. Danville (6-1);Hackett

  4. Hector (5-1);at Magnet Cove

  5. Earle (5-1);Midland

  6. Conway Christian (5-1);Quitman

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Super Six rankings

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online