Super Six rankings

CLASS 7A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Bryant (6-0);FS Southside
North Little Rock (6-0);LR Catholic
Springdale Har-Ber (5-1);Bentonville West
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight's games]
Bentonville West (6-0);at Springdale Har-Ber
Bentonville (4-2);Springdale
Conway (4-2);at FS Northside
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Greenwood (6-0);at Russellville
West Memphis (6-0);at Jonesboro
Pine Bluff (5-1);Searcy
Benton (5-1);at El Dorado
El Dorado (5-1);Benton
Searcy (5-1);at Pine Bluff
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Pulaski Academy (6-0);at Sylvan Hills
Wynne (6-0);at Batesville
Nettleton (6-0);Greene County Tech
LR Christian (5-1);LR Parkview
Harrison (5-1);Greenbrier
LR McClellan (5-1);at Beebe
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Pea Ridge (6-0);Prairie Grove
Warren (5-1);DeWitt
Joe T. Robinson (6-0);at Malvern
Prairie Grove (6-0);at Pea Ridge
Ashdown (6-0);at Nashville
SS Batesville (6-0);at CAC
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Prescott (6-0);at Glen Rose
Junction City (6-0);at Lake Village
Charleston (6-0);at Lamar
Mayflower (6-0);at Harding Academy
Clinton (6-0);at Elkins
Rivercrest (5-1);at Walnut Ridge
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Mount Ida (6-0);Foreman
Rison (5-0);Parkers Chapel
Danville (6-1);Hackett
Hector (5-1);at Magnet Cove
Earle (5-1);Midland
Conway Christian (5-1);Quitman
