UAM has its share of targets

Jalen Tolliver leads the Great American Conference in receptions, receiving yardage and receiving touchdowns, but the University of Arkansas at Monticello senior is not the only Boll Weevils’ receiver having a good season.

Trevon Smith has four touchdown receptions and leads the Weevils with 17.9 yards a catch. Smith, a senior transfer from Grambling State, grabbed 6 passes for 89 yards in last week’s 46-45 victory over Arkansas Tech.

Three other UAM receivers have nine or more catches this season.

“Without those other guys, Jalen would not be as effective,” UAM Coach Hud Jackson said. “Cole [Sears] has been able to spread the ball around. … Jalen would be the first to admit that our other receivers have caused to him to have a great season.”

Tolliver, who was selected as the GAC’s Offensive Player of the Week with 9 catches for 111 yards against the Wonder Boys, has 42 receptions for 684 yards and 9 TDs. He is averaging 114.0 yards receiving a game and is ranked ninth in receiving yards among Division II players.

Third-down woes

Despite back-to-back losses, Arkansas Tech’s offense continues to pile up impressive numbers.

The Wonder Boys (4-2) are averaging 40.0 points and 427.3 yards per game. Tech has fumbled only once.

Defensively, Tech has limited teams to 21.0 points a game and holds a 66-0 advantage in points off of turnovers. But in the last two weeks, the Wonder Boys’ third-down defense has been suspect.

Ouachita Baptist and Arkansas-Monticello combined to convert on 19 of 30 (63.3 percent) third-down attempts against Arkansas Tech.

“We’ve been fine moving the football,” Arkansas Tech Coach Raymond Monica said. “But we need to find a way to get off the field on third down.”

UAM was 11 of 17 on third-down conversions against the Wonder Boys, including 3 of 4 in the final nine minutes. OBU was 8 of 13 on third-down situations, and 4 of 5 in the fourth quarter.

In their first four games, Arkansas Tech’s opponents converted on 18 of 56 (32.1 percent) third-down plays.

High-energy tackle

Southern Arkansas Coach Bill Keopple says he’s not too fond of immobile space-eating defensive linemen. And that’s why he likes Anthony Washington.

“He’s a high-energy guy,” Keopple said of the 6-1, 240-pound junior from Marshall, Texas. “His motor is hot and he will create problems for anybody. He can be very disruptive.”

Washington had two sacks for a combined 13 yards in last week’s 27-15 victory over Southern Nazarene. Washington leads the Muleriders in tackles for losses (11.5) and has 32 tackles.

Washington’s younger brother, freshman Antonio Washington, also has 32 tackles.

Another loss

Southern Arkansas linebacker Corey Jenkins suffered a season-ending leg injury during practice last week.

Jenkins is the third returning all-conference defender the Muleriders have lost to injury this season.

The Muleriders also have lost juniors Stacy Lawrence and Malil Preston to injury this season.

Reid in charge

Arkansas Tech junior K.J. Reid is third in the Great American Conference in tackles with 56 after posting 14 in Saturday’s 46-45 loss to Arkansas-Monticello.

“He’s playing tremendously,” Arkansas Tech Coach Raymond Monica said. “He’s running around, making plays. If you’re sitting in the stands and watching what’s going on, he’s the guy who’s going to stand out to you. He’s noticeable.”

Cole powered

Arkansas-Monticello quarterback Cole Sears has thrown for a combined 703 yards in his last two outings, giving him 1,525 passing yards for the season. Only Southern Arkansas junior Barrett Renner (1,694) has thrown for more.

“Cole has been very efficient,” UAM Coach Hud Jackson said. “Part of his success has been what the receivers have done after the catch. And he also has done a great job of running the ball. Other teams have to respect his running ability.”

Sears leads the GAC in total offense, averaging 303.3 yards per game. He has completed 111 of 200 passes and has 295 yards rushing.

Extra points

Harding kicker Tristan Parsley, who hit all four extra points and a 50-yard field goal in last week’s 31-28 victory over Ouachita Baptist, was selected as the GAC’s Special Teams Player of the Week. … Harding has moved up to first among NCAA Division II teams in rushing offense, averaging 330.7 yards per game. Minnesota State is second at 318.0. … Henderson State has won 15 consecutive games played in Oklahoma and 29 in a row overall on the road. The Reddies play at Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant on Saturday.