WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Springdale at Bentonville Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber Rogers at Van Buren
7A-CENTRAL
Fort Smith Southside at Bryant Conway at Fort Smith Northside Cabot at LR Central LR Catholic at North Little Rock
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Benton at El Dorado Greenwood at Russellville Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs Sheridan at Texarkana
6A-EAST
West Memphis at Jonesboro Jacksonville at LR Hall Marion at Mountain Home Searcy at Pine Bluff
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
LR McClellan at Beebe LR Parkview at LR Christian Mills at LR Fair Pulaski Academy at Sylvan Hills
5A-EAST
Wynne at Batesville Greene County Tech at Nettleton Forrest City at Paragould Blytheville at Valley View
5A-SOUTH
Camden Fairview at De Queen Hope at Hot Springs Lakeside Hot Springs at Magnolia White Hall at Watson Chapel
5A-WEST
Alma at Clarksville Vilonia at Farmington Greenbrier at Harrison Maumelle at Morrilton
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Shiloh Christian at Gentry Berryville at Gravette Huntsville at Lincoln Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge
2-4A
Heber Springs at Baptist Prep Southside Batesville at Central Arkansas Christian Lonoke at Helena-West Helena Riverview at Stuttgart
3-4A
Jonesboro Westside at Brookland Pocahontas at Cave City Highland at Gosnell Trumann at Harrisburg
4-4A
Subiaco Academy at Dardanelle Pottsville at Dover West Fork at Ozark Booneville at Waldron
7-4A
Bauxite at Fountain Lake Joe T. Robinson at Malvern Arkadelphia at Mena Ashdown at Nashville
8-4A
Pine Bluff Dollarway at Hamburg Crossett at Monticello Dumas at Star City DeWitt at Warren
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Clinton at Elkins Mountain View at Green Forest Marshall at Greenland Yellville-Summit at Melbourne
2-3A
Barton at Bald Knob Rose Bud at Cedar Ridge Marianna at Episcopal Collegiate Mayflower at Harding Academy
3-3A
Newport at Corning Piggott at Manila Hoxie at Osceola Rivercrest at Walnut Ridge
4-3A
Cedarville at Atkins Charleston at Lamar Paris at Perryville Mansfield at Two Rivers
5-3A
Benton Harmony Grove at Centerpoint Prescott at Glen Rose Bismarck at Horatio Gurdon at Jessieville
6-3A
McGehee at Fouke Drew Central at Genoa Central Junction City at Lake Village Fordyce at Smackover
CLASS 2A
3-2A Rector at Cross County Midland at Earle Salem at East Poinsett County OPEN Marked Tree 4-2A Hackett at Danville Johnson County Westside at Decatur Lavaca at Magazine Mountainburg at Western Yell County 5-2A Poyen at Bigelow Quitman at Conway Christian England at Cutter Morning Star Hector at Magnet Cove 6-2A McCrory at Clarendon Marvell at Des Arc Carlisle at Palestine-Wheatley OPEN Brinkley, Hazen 7-2A Lafayette County at Dierks Murfreesboro at Mineral Springs Foreman at Mount Ida Spring Hill at Mountain Pine 8-2A Camden Harmony Grove at Bearden Parkers Chapel at Rison Hampton at Woodlawn OPEN Strong
