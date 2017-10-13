WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

TODAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Springdale at Bentonville Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber Rogers at Van Buren

7A-CENTRAL

Fort Smith Southside at Bryant Conway at Fort Smith Northside Cabot at LR Central LR Catholic at North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Benton at El Dorado Greenwood at Russellville Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs Sheridan at Texarkana

6A-EAST

West Memphis at Jonesboro Jacksonville at LR Hall Marion at Mountain Home Searcy at Pine Bluff

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

LR McClellan at Beebe LR Parkview at LR Christian Mills at LR Fair Pulaski Academy at Sylvan Hills

5A-EAST

Wynne at Batesville Greene County Tech at Nettleton Forrest City at Paragould Blytheville at Valley View

5A-SOUTH

Camden Fairview at De Queen Hope at Hot Springs Lakeside Hot Springs at Magnolia White Hall at Watson Chapel

5A-WEST

Alma at Clarksville Vilonia at Farmington Greenbrier at Harrison Maumelle at Morrilton

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Shiloh Christian at Gentry Berryville at Gravette Huntsville at Lincoln Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge

2-4A

Heber Springs at Baptist Prep Southside Batesville at Central Arkansas Christian Lonoke at Helena-West Helena Riverview at Stuttgart

3-4A

Jonesboro Westside at Brookland Pocahontas at Cave City Highland at Gosnell Trumann at Harrisburg

4-4A

Subiaco Academy at Dardanelle Pottsville at Dover West Fork at Ozark Booneville at Waldron

7-4A

Bauxite at Fountain Lake Joe T. Robinson at Malvern Arkadelphia at Mena Ashdown at Nashville

8-4A

Pine Bluff Dollarway at Hamburg Crossett at Monticello Dumas at Star City DeWitt at Warren

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Clinton at Elkins Mountain View at Green Forest Marshall at Greenland Yellville-Summit at Melbourne

2-3A

Barton at Bald Knob Rose Bud at Cedar Ridge Marianna at Episcopal Collegiate Mayflower at Harding Academy

3-3A

Newport at Corning Piggott at Manila Hoxie at Osceola Rivercrest at Walnut Ridge

4-3A

Cedarville at Atkins Charleston at Lamar Paris at Perryville Mansfield at Two Rivers

5-3A

Benton Harmony Grove at Centerpoint Prescott at Glen Rose Bismarck at Horatio Gurdon at Jessieville

6-3A

McGehee at Fouke Drew Central at Genoa Central Junction City at Lake Village Fordyce at Smackover

CLASS 2A

3-2A Rector at Cross County Midland at Earle Salem at East Poinsett County OPEN Marked Tree 4-2A Hackett at Danville Johnson County Westside at Decatur Lavaca at Magazine Mountainburg at Western Yell County 5-2A Poyen at Bigelow Quitman at Conway Christian England at Cutter Morning Star Hector at Magnet Cove 6-2A McCrory at Clarendon Marvell at Des Arc Carlisle at Palestine-Wheatley OPEN Brinkley, Hazen 7-2A Lafayette County at Dierks Murfreesboro at Mineral Springs Foreman at Mount Ida Spring Hill at Mountain Pine 8-2A Camden Harmony Grove at Bearden Parkers Chapel at Rison Hampton at Woodlawn OPEN Strong

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.