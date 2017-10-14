Position-by-position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

The status of Austin Allen's right shoulder will be today's biggest news. Allen (66-117-4, 850 yards, 8 TDs) and the passing game have struggled to get in sync in Power 5 games. Freshman Cole Kelley (11-18-1, 186, 3) has been an eager backup. The Razorbacks are No. 83 in passing (207.2), No. 50 in efficiency.

Jalen Hurts (70-111-0, 870 yards, 7 TDs) is completing 63.1 percent of his passes and ranks No. 33 in pass efficiency in the FBS. His last INT came in last year's Iron Bowl victory over Auburn, and he's a force as a runner (69-517, 5 TDs). Backup Tua Tagovailoa (18-28-0, 218, 4) has been productive. Alabama is No. 101 in passing yards 0(181.3), No. 21 in efficiency.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Running backs

Chase Hayden (50-274, 4) is back in the team rushing lead, ahead of Devwah Whaley (54-246, 2) and David Williams (50-235, 5). Hayden is at 5.5 yards per carry, Williams is at 4.7, and Whaley 4.6. T.J. Hammonds (7-56) has helped on the flanks. The screen game could be a focus today. Arkansas is No. 47 in rushing yards (185.4).

Damien Harris (59-500, 7 TDs) leads the way at 7.5 yards per carry. Bo Scarbrough (65-297, 4) is a load, as is freshman Najee Harris (37-199, 1). QB Jalen Hurts is not a running back, but he plays like one. The Crimson Tide leads the SEC and ranks No. 7 in the FBS in rushing (301.7).

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Receivers/TEs

The emergence of Jonathan Nance (23-374, 5) has been a big bright spot. Deon Stewart (10-128, 2) and Jordan Jones (9-128, 1) are developing, but clean releases vs. Alabama will be a chore. Could Brandon Martin (1-15) get a big turn today? TEs Cheyenne O'Grady (10-90, 1), Austin Cantrell (7-71) and Jeremy Patton (2-53) will be needed.

Junior speedster Calvin Ridley (29-390, 2) is the top performer, but there's a big cast behind him, including Jerry Jeudy (8-131, 1), Robert Foster (7-96, 1), Cam Sims (6-106), DeVonta Smith (2-51, 1) and TEs Irv Smith (6-26) and Hale Hentges (2-26, 2). Seventeen Alabama players have caught passes, including QB Jalen Hurts.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Line

The beleaguered Arkansas front might face its toughest challenge yet. Senior captain C Frank Ragnow said he's encouraging his line mates to play with physicality. Brian Wallace might get a look today for an OT unit that must be better. Hjalte Froholdt and Johnny Gibson (questionable: knee) have been OK. Arkansas is No. 81 in total offense (392.6) and No. 85 in sacks allowed (2.6 per game).

The Alabama front is physical and athletic. C Bradley Bozeman, 6-5, 314 pounds, is highly regarded. Both OTs Jonah Williams (6-5, 301) and Matt Womack (6-7, 324) are sophomores, and guards Ross Piershbacher (6-4, 303) and Lester Cotton (6-4, 324) are both juniors. Alabama leads the SEC and is No. 19 in total offense (483.0) and is No. 26 in sacks allowed (1.17 per game)

ADVANTAGE Alabama

DEFENSE

Line

Being gap sound and anchoring down vs. big Alabama line is key. McTelvin Agim (18 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 3 hurries), Bijhon Jackson (6, 1 hurry), T.J. Smith (11, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF), Austin Capps (8, 1.5 sacks), Jonathan Marshall (3, 0.5 TFL) and Jake Hall (4, 1 sack) get most of the action. Briston Guidry (3, 1 FR) could play. Arkansas is No. 59 in run defense (146.0).

Nose guard Da'Ron Payne (29, 1 hurry, 0.5 sacks) is the top tackler on Alabama's front. Ends Raekwon Davis (22, 3 sacks, 2 hurries) and Isaiah Buggs (22, 0.5 sacks) are both around 300 pounds. Joshua Frazier (5, 2 PBU, 1 FF), the Springdale product, had a big game in the opener. Da'Shawn Hand (11) is out (knee). The Crimson Tide is No. 1 against the run (73.3).

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Linebackers

MLB De'Jon Harris (43, 3 TFL, 2 PBU), the team's tackle leader, has been the most consistent defender, along with OLB Dwayne Eugene (17, 4 TFL, 2 sacks). WLB Dre Greenlaw (39, 1 PBU, 2 hurries) moves closer to his best form along with OLB Randy Ramsey (12, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry). Grant Morgan (14) is getting valuable backup reps. The Hogs are No. 40 in total defense (350.0).

Season-ending injuries to Christian Miller and Terrell Lewis in the season opener haven't put a dent into this group. Shaun Dion Hamilton (28, 4 TFL, 2 hurries), Rashaan Evans (14, 1 PBU, 1 hurry), Anfernee Jennings (12, 2 PBU) and Jamey Mosley (6, 1 sack) don't have huge numbers because there is so much depth. Keith Holcombe (24, 1 sack, 3 PBU), and Mack Wilson (17, 1 INT) are among the top reserves.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Secondary

Freshman CB Kamren Curl (19, 4 PBU) is hanging tough despite obvious targeting by opponents based on strong play from senior CB Henre' Toliver (10, 1 INT, 3 PBU). Safeties Santos Ramirez (24, 1 INT, 4 PBU), Josh Liddell (11, 1 FF) and De'Andre Coley (5) will face big tasks in the pass and run vs. balanced Alabama. The Razorbacks are No. 39 in passing yardage (204.0) and No. 56 in efficiency.

Alabama corners, led by Anthony Averette (24, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU) and Levi Wallace (14, 3 INT, 6 PBU), play physical and the Tide mix coverages well. Safeties Ronnie Harrison (31, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT), Minkah Fitzpatrick (28, 1 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 hurries) and Hootie Jones (22, 1 INT) are top notch. Tony Brown (11, 1 TFL, 1 PBU) is questionable.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Special teams

Connor Limpert's 48-yard FG last week was his first and the first for Arkansas in 2017. Punter Blake Johnson has a 39.7-yard average to rank No. 88. The Hogs are No. 61 in net punting (37.86). The Hogs are No. 85 in kickoff returns (19.6) and No. 95 in kick return defense (22.3).

JK Scott is averaging 38.5 yards per punt with 1 blocked, but he's put 11 of his 19 punts inside the 20 with no returns. Andy Pappanastos is 31 of 31 on PATs and 10 of 13 on FGs. The Crimson Tide ranks No. 41 in kickoff returns (22.8) and No. 36 on punt returns (10.1).

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Intangibles

The psychological state of the Razorbacks will be a big factor. Do they believe they can beat mighty Alabama and end a 10-year losing streak to the Tide? The Razorbacks should be spurred by the need to make a better showing than last week and to offset the pressure building on Coach Bret Bielema.

Alabama will be looking to impose its will on its ailing visitors, after what Nick Saban called an "ordinary" effort at Texas A&M. The Tide will be helped by a throaty home crowd and high-decibel charging elephant sounds. The Tide seem immune to getting bigheaded by being ranked No. 1 and the subsequent media praise, which Saban refers to as rat poison.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

