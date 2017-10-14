Football: Rogers High holds off Van Buren

VAN BUREN -- Rogers High stopped a trick play from Van Buren then used one of its own for a touchdown to gain its first lead of the game Friday night at Blakemore Field.

Rogers used the momentum off that score in the second half to help fuel a strong third quarter in 24-17 victory in the 7A-West conference matchup.

"Van Buren has some great players," Rogers coach Mike Loyd said. "This was a total team effort. This isn't an easy place to play at all."

Van Buren used a fake punt passing play near midfield, but couldn't connect on the throw, turning the ball over on downs.

The Mounties on the very next play connected on a flea flicker for a 51-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Hunter Loyd to sophomore wide receiver Mason Ross.

That score gave Rogers (5-2, 2-2) a 10-7 lead, its first of the game, with 4 minutes, 5 seconds left in the second quarter.

"That was the game-changing play," Loyd said. "You are on the road with some injuries and we had at one point 12 sophomores playing for us. These young guys made some plays."

The Mounties got the ball after the half and marched down the field for an eight-play, 73-yard scoring drive to extend the lead out to 17-7 early in the third quarter.

Loyd ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Rogers, after forcing a Van Buren three-and-out, used nine plays for a 79-yard drive that was capped with an 11-yard run from senior Colin McWhorter. That score gave the Mounties a 24-7 lead late in the third quarter.

"Another key for us was to get the ball after the second half and make the most of it," Loyd said. "We went on that lengthy drive. I think that was another huge part in the outcome of the game."

Van Buren got its offense going with 10 fourth-quarter points but couldn't cut into the lead any more than that. Senior running back Walter Green capped a drive with a 4-yard run that made the Rogers lead 24-17 late in the game.

"Just too many opportunities where we had drives when we couldn't get anything," Van Buren coach Greg Werner said. "We couldn't make plays when we needed them. We did at the end, but we were kind of out of it. We had a chance but just didn't make the plays."

Van Buren (0-7, 0-4) had seven of its 11 drives in the game end without making a first down.

Mcwhorter led the way for the Rogers offense, finishing with 136 yards with a touchdown on 22 carries. Loyd finished 15 of 30 passing for 199 yards including a touchdown in the air and on the ground.

Salisbury completed 6 of 15 passes for 93 yards with a touchdown for Van Buren. He also added 97 yards on the ground on 10 carries. Green finished with 18 caries for 82 yards including a touchdown for the Pointers.

