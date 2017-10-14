How the AP top 25 fared

RK. TEAM (REC.);RESULT;NEXT
Alabama (6-0);did not play;vs. Arkansas, today
Clemson (6-0);at Syracuse, (n);Georgia Tech, Oct. 28
Penn State (6-0);did not play;vs. (17) Michigan, Oct. 21
Georgia (6-0);did not play;vs. Missouri, today
Washington (6-0);did not play;at Arizona State, today
TCU (5-0);did not play;at Kansas State, today
Wisconsin (5-0);did not play;vs. Purdue, today
Washington State (6-0);at California, (n);Colorado, Oct. 21
Ohio State (5-1);did not play;at Nebraska, today
Auburn (5-1);did not play;at LSU, today
Miami (4-0);did not play;vs. Georgia Tech, today
Oklahoma (4-1);did not play;vs. Texas, today
Southern Cal (5-1);did not play;vs. Utah, today
Oklahoma State (4-1);did not play;vs. Baylor, today
Virginia Tech (5-1);did not play;vs. North Carolina, Oct. 21
Notre Dame (5-1);did not play;at (13) Southern Cal, Oct. 21
Michigan (4-1);did not play;at Indiana, today
South Florida (5-0);did not play;vs. Cincinnati, today
San Diego State (6-0);did not play;vs. Boise State, today
NC State (5-1);did not play;at Pittsburgh, today
Michigan State (4-1);did not play;at Minnesota, today
Cent. Florida (4-0);did not play;vs. East Carolina, today
Stanford (4-2);did not play;vs. Oregon, today
Texas Tech (4-1);did not play;at West Virginia, today
Navy (5-0);did not play;at Memphis, today
