Saturday, October 14, 2017, 7:05 a.m.

How the AP top 25 fared

This article was published today at 2:59 a.m.

RK. TEAM (REC.);RESULT;NEXT

  1. Alabama (6-0);did not play;vs. Arkansas, today

  2. Clemson (6-0);at Syracuse, (n);Georgia Tech, Oct. 28

  3. Penn State (6-0);did not play;vs. (17) Michigan, Oct. 21

  4. Georgia (6-0);did not play;vs. Missouri, today

  5. Washington (6-0);did not play;at Arizona State, today

  6. TCU (5-0);did not play;at Kansas State, today

  7. Wisconsin (5-0);did not play;vs. Purdue, today

  8. Washington State (6-0);at California, (n);Colorado, Oct. 21

  9. Ohio State (5-1);did not play;at Nebraska, today

  10. Auburn (5-1);did not play;at LSU, today

  11. Miami (4-0);did not play;vs. Georgia Tech, today

  12. Oklahoma (4-1);did not play;vs. Texas, today

  13. Southern Cal (5-1);did not play;vs. Utah, today

  14. Oklahoma State (4-1);did not play;vs. Baylor, today

  15. Virginia Tech (5-1);did not play;vs. North Carolina, Oct. 21

  16. Notre Dame (5-1);did not play;at (13) Southern Cal, Oct. 21

  17. Michigan (4-1);did not play;at Indiana, today

  18. South Florida (5-0);did not play;vs. Cincinnati, today

  19. San Diego State (6-0);did not play;vs. Boise State, today

  20. NC State (5-1);did not play;at Pittsburgh, today

  21. Michigan State (4-1);did not play;at Minnesota, today

  22. Cent. Florida (4-0);did not play;vs. East Carolina, today

  23. Stanford (4-2);did not play;vs. Oregon, today

  24. Texas Tech (4-1);did not play;at West Virginia, today

  25. Navy (5-0);did not play;at Memphis, today

